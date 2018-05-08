Baby, we didn’t see Beyoncé’s halo at this year’s Met Gala.

Yup, there was one major thing missing from the 2018 Met Gala red carpet and that was the electric current Queen Bey usually brings with her. Hot off her headlining Coachella performances, many expected that Beyoncé would return to the 2018 Met Gala red carpet after skipping last year. But the Beyhive let out a collective sigh when she didn’t show.

All signs were pointing to a grand Beyoncé return. She had a dress in the works with Peter Dundas’ eponymous line Dundas. Her glam squad was booked. But it looks like she may have needed a break from the spotlight as she prepares for her upcoming “On the Run” would tour with husband JAY-Z.

“The couple are expected in Paris in the coming days as they rehearse for their upcoming joint tour, which is the long-awaited sequel to their blockbuster 2014 duel headlining trek, On the Run,” a source tells PEOPLE.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Met Gala Gowns We’ll Never Stop Talking About

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Dressed Stars at the Met Gala’s ‘Heavenly Bodies’ Red Carpet

To the dismay of many, Beyoncé skipped last year’s Met Ball, as she was almost eight months pregnant with twins. She gave birth to son Sir and daughter Rumi six weeks after the Met on June 13.

In 2016, for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion and Technology” theme, Bey introduced us all to slaytex.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The pop icon stepped out in a heavily embellished, second-skin nude Givenchy gown teamed with mega Lorraine Schwartz jewels. One thing missing from her arm: husband JAY-Z.

Bey told reporters on the red carpet that her latex look was “actually a lot easier than last year.” (2015 required a lot of strategically placed fashion tape to avoid flashing her nether regions to the camera.)

RELATED PHOTOS: Met Gala Quiz: Have These Stars Attended?

One of her long-time stylists, Ty Hunter, echoed a similar sentiment, calling her 2016 dress one of the “easiest.”

“I didn’t really have to do too much,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in 2017. “Normally, we have to stay there and be there with her for the train and all that.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Ultimate Met Gala Throwbacks: Amazing Looks You’ve Totally Forgotten About

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As for her famous 2015 “naked” Swarovski crystal-embellished Givenchy gown, Hunter told WWD it was “one of the heaviest gowns she’s ever worn.”

“A lot of the rhinestones and gems, the rocky crystals, they were very heavy,” he shared. “It looked like the lightest ones because she looked naked under it, but it was one of the heaviest.”

For a full retrospective of Beyoncé’s Met Gala style evolution, click here.