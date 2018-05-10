Find Out Where Robin Roberts Has Been Getting Her Super-Cute (Under-$50!) GMA Sheaths

As host of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts doesn’t shy away from anything – especially when it comes to her style. She’s not afraid to rock a bold color, print or trendy silhouette while hosting one of the most popular morning news programs in the nation. Which has us wondering, where does she get all of those gorgeous dresses? Luckily, we’re so obsessed with her style that we went ahead and did the research so you don’t have to. Turns out, not only are they pretty – but they’re also super affordable: She found them at Dressbarn. With their extended sizing (they offer sizes 2 through 24), affordable prices (everything here is currently under $50) and sophisticated and fun styles it’s no wonder Robin Roberts is a fan.

Getty; Robin Roberts/Instagram; Getty; Robin Roberts/Instagram

Scroll down to shop some of her favorite dress styles available now at Dressbarn!

Buy It! Striped Colorblock Shift Dress, $39.50 (orig. $49); dressbarn.com

Buy It! Scuba Short-Sleeve Sheath Dress, $39.50 (orig. $59); dressbarn.com

Buy It! Floral Embroidered Sheath Dress, $39.50 (orig. $59); dressbarn.com

Buy It! Laser Cut Cold Shoulder Dress, $39.50 (orig. $49); dressbarn.com