Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday concert at Royal Albert Hall was a star-studded event – and Meghan Markle accessorized accordingly! Artists including Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue, Shaggy and Sting (to name a few) performed in honor of Her Majesty for a night full of celebration. Coordinating with Prince Harry’s blue suit, the bride-to-be dressed in a navy caped Stella McCartney dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps and accessorized her look with The Armory Zodiac Clutch by Naeem Khan. Markle’s other-worldly clutch had us seeing stars – and dollar signs – immediately; the dreamy $1,490 acrylic evening clutch is plated with brass inlay, lined with suede and embellished with Swarovski crystals (Markle carried hers in her astrological sign of Leo).
Because we’re over the moon for this gorgeous handbag but not on a royal-to-be budget, we went ahead and rounded up 11 of our favorite affordable astrological accessories to shop and get Meghan Markle’s out-of-this-world style for less!
Buy It! Wanderlust + Co. Leo Zodiac Earrings, $39; wanderlustandco.com
Buy It! ASHA Zodiac Mother of Pearl Ring, $295; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Free People Star Sign Necklace, $38; freepeople.com
Buy It! Mary Frances Horoscope Clutch, $145; amazon.com
Buy It! CAM Star Mate Zodiac Necklace, $55; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Mejuri Star Signet Ring, $59; mejuri.com
Buy It! LILUStudio Taurus Bracelet, $10; etsy.com
Buy It! Casetify Aquarius Star Sign Zodiac Phone Case, $29; casetify.com
Buy It! Alex and Ani Zodiac Charm Bracelet, $32; alexandani.com
Buy It! Zodiac Layering Charm Necklace, $24; urbanoutfitters.com
Buy It! ASOS Spectrum Fire Bag and Zodiac Makeup Brushes, $79; asos.com