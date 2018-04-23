Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday concert at Royal Albert Hall was a star-studded event – and Meghan Markle accessorized accordingly! Artists including Shawn Mendes, Kylie Minogue, Shaggy and Sting (to name a few) performed in honor of Her Majesty for a night full of celebration. Coordinating with Prince Harry’s blue suit, the bride-to-be dressed in a navy caped Stella McCartney dress, Manolo Blahnik pumps and accessorized her look with The Armory Zodiac Clutch by Naeem Khan. Markle’s other-worldly clutch had us seeing stars – and dollar signs – immediately; the dreamy $1,490 acrylic evening clutch is plated with brass inlay, lined with suede and embellished with Swarovski crystals (Markle carried hers in her astrological sign of Leo).

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Because we’re over the moon for this gorgeous handbag but not on a royal-to-be budget, we went ahead and rounded up 11 of our favorite affordable astrological accessories to shop and get Meghan Markle’s out-of-this-world style for less!

