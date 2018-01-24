Everlane's $100 Cashmere and 9 More Places to Buy the Best-Quality Cashmere at Bargain Prices

Cold weather is finally here, which means it’s finally time to break out your favorite sweaters — and nothing is as comfy, cozy, and toasty-warm as cashmere. Unfortunately, the luxurious knit often comes accompanied by a steep price tag. But we’re here to tell you that it is possible for you to wrap yourself in this fine fabric without breaking the bank.

Everlane, the brand that brought you those jeans you’re obsessed with also makes a gorgeous line of cashmere, which retails at a cool $100! Each of their 4 styles comes in a variety of colors (and garners rave reviews from customers).

One of our personal favorites for fall is this pretty pink crop mock neck:

Buy It! Everlane The Cashmere Crop Mockneck, $100; everlane.com

And if you’re looking to really up your cashmere sweater game this winter, we’ve rounded up nine additional retailers that offer up some of the softest cashmere sweaters for under $200 — because no one should have to endure itchy, scratchy wool all season long.

Scroll down to see our top picks and shop your favorites (some are even on sale now!).

H&M

We love H&M for so many reasons, and one of them is for cashmere sweaters like this that don’t break the bank or compromise on comfort.

H&M

Buy It! Cashmere Sweater, $129; hm.com

C by Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s exclusive cashmere line, C by Bloomingdales, has classic styles in just about any color you can think of.

Bloomingdale's

Buy It! Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $99 (orig. $158); bloomingdales.com

Gap

It stands to reason that your favorite one-stop-shop for staples would also have an incredibly versatile, midweight cashmere crewneck.

Gap

Buy It! Crewneck Pullover Sweater in Cashmere $168; gap.com

J. Crew

A lightweight cashmere sweater is perfect for that tricky in-between-seasons weather.

J.Crew

Buy It! J. Crew Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $98; jcrew.com

Banana Republic

Nothing is softer than silk or cashmere, so why not combine them into one luxurious sweater?

Banana Republic

Buy It! Banana Republic Silk Cashmere Crew, $79.50; bananarepublic.com

UNIQLO

Cashmere for under $80? Yes, you read that correctly. Time to stock up on this sweater in every color!

Uniqlo

Buy It! UNIQLO Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $79.90; uniqlo.com

Land’s End

Nothing is cozier than a turtleneck … except a cashmere turtleneck.

Lands' End

Buy It! Land’s End Classic Cashmere Turtleneck, $101.40–$169; landsend.com

L.L. Bean

A classic grey crewneck sweater is a wardrobe staple during the fall and winter. Layer it over a white button down for the office and under a slip dress for the weekend.

L.L.Bean

Buy It! L.L. Bean Classic Cashmere Crewneck, $99; llbean.com

Lord & Taylor

Go bold and cozy in a brightly colored cashmere crewneck.

Lord & Taylor

Buy It! Essential Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $99.99 (orig. $160); lordandtaylor.com

What are your favorite places to shop for affordable cashmere? Comment below and let us know!