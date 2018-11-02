Behold, the Best Places to Buy Leggings Online

It seems fair to say that we are living in the golden age of leggings. Not only have these perennially-comfortable garments proven that they are in fact pants, but they’ve proliferated and become available in more fabrications and styles than ever before. Whether you’re looking for workout leggings that place a premium on performance, mesh leggings worthy of an Instagram influencer, or black leggings that you can wear to work (we recommend looking for a high-waisted pair), we’ve found the online stores that stock the best selection.

Athletic clothing brands like Lululemon aren’t always the go-to destinations anymore — from the big guys like Nordstrom and Amazon to single-brands like Athleta and Old Navy to more boutique options like Sweaty Betty, we’ve got you covered.

Leggings may be all about being active, but our shopping habits are all about being lazy. Which is why we love ordering everything humanly possible on Amazon (hello, Prime!). Its selection, as expected, is hard to beat, with brands such as Nike and Adidas holding court next to budget-conscious picks like house brand Amazon Essentials.

Customers love the comfy, flattering fit of this Gap-owned brand’s workout leggings, which come in classic black as well as fun alternative colors (and even tie-dye). Expect an array of great, easy-to-wear styles in cropped or full length. They’re also beloved for their ethics — 40% of their fabrics are made with sustainable fibers; they aim to hit 80 percent by 2020.

Looking for athleisure leggings from the coolest brands on the market like Koral, P.E Nation, and Varley? Bandier has one of the best curations around, offering printed leggings (check out this watercolor pair from Nike), pastel leggings (see: We Over Me’s flying-off-the-shelves styles), and mesh leggings alongside tasteful classics.

Lord & Taylor stocks a pleasantly navigable assortment of all the usual suspects — Under Armour, Adidas, and Calvin Klein included — and features everything from your work-yoga uniform of black leggings to statement-making printed leggings.

Bold printed leggings, like the metallic star version from Terez or the cherry motif ones from Ultracor? Check. High-waisted leggings like these from Koral Activewear? Check. In other words, if you want to invest in some high-quality leggings, Neiman Marcus is where you need to be. They also stock great options from Nike, Under Armour, and Adidas by Stella McCartney, to name just a few.

Look no further! A recent search for women’s leggings at Nordstrom yielded a whopping 444 results. Brands in the mix include Nike, Adidas, Alo, Puma, Under Armour, Ivy Park, Zella, and many more, with styles ranging from classic black cotton to mesh-paneled to plus size. There’s something for every legging mood.

Old Navy leggings have long been a wardrobe staple thanks to their classic good looks and very approachable price point. Leggings under $20? Don’t mind if we do!

This British import is renowned for its “bum-sculpting” leggings, but if that’s not persuasive enough, they offer luxury basics and trendy prints designed for barre, yoga, and running — though with leggings this good, we’re not going to judge you for wearing them to the office, too.

Under Armour

Founded by a former football player, Under Armour is all about performance, so you can be assured that these leggings can move, moisture wick, and compete with the best of them.

