The Notorious K.I.M. rapper is a true style chameleon in her latest Instagram look

Where Does Lil' Kim's Hair Stop and Her Clothes Begin in This Wild Outfit?

Lil' Kim isn't one to stick to the rules and simply "blend in" when it comes to her style choices — except when that's exactly the point of the outfit.

This week, the Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram to debut a new waist-length, half-up/half-down hairdo precisely highlighted with gradients of green, indigo and purple hues.

While the hairstyle is unconventional, it blended in perfectly with her camouflage clothing and knee-high stilettos, Dolce & Gabbana accessories and the forest green shawl that she styled over her ultra-long locks.

The photo captioned "GAMETIME !" was snapped at the Barclays Center in her hometown Brooklyn, New York, where the musician was performing.

Lil' Kim, 47, has a long history of experimenting with fashion. In 1999, the Hard Core artist walked the MTV Music Video Awards in one of her most iconic looks to date — an all lavender look (wig included) that revealed one of her breasts decorated in a matching seashell nipple cover.

"My nipples used to pop out so much on their own," the She's All That actress previously told PEOPLE. "The girls used to laugh at me and Missy [Elliott] said, 'Girl, your nipples pop out so much. One day, you need to just come outside with one nipple out.'"

In 2020, The Queen Bee author also launched a collection with PrettyLittleThing, cementing her role as a fashion influencer. "This whole collection was designed by me and I'm super proud of that," Lil' Kim said in a press release.

Lil' Kim is known for shaking the music industry as one of the first to pave the way for female rappers with her savvy and unapologetic attitude.

