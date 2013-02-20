Fergie's maternity style has us excited for the rest of her pregnancy wardrobe -- and has us wondering where her style falls compared to other famous moms-to-be

Getty; GSI; Abaca; Xposure

When we heard that Fergie was expecting a baby Black Eyed Pea, we were on the edge of our seats waiting to see how the famously funky star‘s maternity style would play out. Luckily she didn’t keep us waiting long, stepping out with husband Josh Duhamel Tuesday in a shearling bomber jacket, yellow sweater dress and circular sunglasses.

“It’s clear to see how happy they are,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “They are really excited.” And we are really excited to see how her outfits fit into the range of maternity style — from low-key to high-wattage — that we’ve been spotting from L.A. to London.



On the “mild” end of the spectrum is the Duchess of Cambridge (left), who has dressed her barely-there bump in conservative coats and this elegant Max Mara wrap dress.

A little wilder is Jessica Simpson, wearing a pink jacket with Jessica Simpson Maternity leggings, who sticks to the same styles she favors even when not pregnant (blazers, maxis and sky-high heels) but isn’t shy about putting her fuller curves on display with plunging V-necks.

And on the far end of the “mild to wild”-o-meter: Kim Kardashian, of course, who has put her bump on display in feathers, crop tops, mesh, sequins and sheer numbers — including this onesie pantsuit.

As it turns out, these stars’ maternity style isn’t so different from how they dressed pre-baby … which makes us even more excited to see how the rest of their pregnancy wardrobe will go. Tell us: Who’s the best-dressed mom-to-be?