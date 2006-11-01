What's Your Halloween Costume This Year?

No, Paris Hilton hasn't really become a Beverly Hills Cop. Apparently not holding a grudge for her DUI arrest earlier this year, the heiress picked policewoman as her scantily clad costume of choice for a Halloween party over the weekend. We know that Lindsay Lohan loves the 80's for her costume; while other folks are dressing up as celebs for night of trick or treating. Now it's your turn. Tell us: what's your Halloween costume this year? What will you be dressing up as? Click here to see all Your Celeb Halloween Costumes Revealed! Photo: AlphaX/X 17...