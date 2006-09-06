What's Up With That? Mischa Barton's Shorts

Mischa Barton is the rare fashion risk-taker who can pull off almost any look -- Skinny Jeans, check! Ankle boots, check! Diaper shorts. . . Hold on. What are those things? Puffy and patterned, they look like Pampers by way of Bedrock. And pairing them with a cropped men's undershirt to reveal jutting hip bones doesn't make them any better. We say: Ditch those baggy britches! Do you agree? Let us know! To see more of Mischa's fashion choices click here Photo: Wasman-Volpe-Leo/X17...