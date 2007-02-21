What's Penelope Cruz's Red Carpet Personality?
Nominated for Best Actress for her role in Volver, Penelope Cruz is the Romantic of this year’s award season.
Signature Look: Strapless and sleeveless gowns (the better to show-off her toned arms) with nipped-in waists. Cruz’s dresses are often embellished with romantic details such as ruffles, lace and bodice-enhancing ruching. Her go-to beauty look? Lush hair and dramatic eye makeup, finished off with a nude mouth.
Favorite Designers: Oscar de la Renta, Chanel and Valentino, with shoes by Luciano Padovan. Cruz also favors simple diamond jewelry by Chopard and Cartier.
What She Will Wear: Though her stylists have looked at sketches from serveral designers, insiders say she is likely to wear Dior.
Photo: Tammie Arroyo / AFF; Dave Hogan/Getty; Daniel Deme / WENN