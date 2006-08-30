What Would You Buy Cameron Diaz for her Birthday?

Today is the newly brunette Cameron Diaz’s 34th Birthday! Some stars you have loved for so long, you feel as though you know them. So, we have a few ideas on what we would give Cameron for her birthday if, you know, we were actually friends with her. Justin — feel free to take the credit on any of these.

Here are our picks for the birthday girl:

1. August’s birthstone is Peridot, so how about these vintage style earrings? The delicate white gold would stand out against her dark locks.

2. For the next time she goes Trippin’, she can use this adorable new passport holder and these super bright luggage tags.

3. If she misses Justin while he’s off promoting his new album, she can watch his videos on this video iPod and text him on her Sidekick.

4. Dyed hair needs special care, so Cameron should switch to Aveda Color Conserve Shampoo and Conditioner. And with her new dark hair color, she can make her baby blues stand out even more with this Urban Decay liquid liner and Tarte’s Smokey Eye Palette.

Photo: FAME