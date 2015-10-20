What We're Buying: Style Blogger Amelia Champion's Wear-Everywhere Hat!

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the People Style offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” We love to share our absolute can’t-miss picks in our gallery, What We’re Loving Right Now — as well as actress and blogger Amelia Champion‘s favorite fall hat.

Amelia Champion, actress and style blogger: I love the “Carina” hat from Ted Baker because it’s subtle and statement-making all at once. It’s also pretty affordable. I reach for it if I’m running to an event and haven’t had time to do my hair or sometimes I even wear it to auditions. I also like bringing it with me when I travel because I can go straight to dinner or a meeting from the airport and not worry about what happened to my hair between take-off and landing.

Catch Amelia opposite actor Raul Castillo in the short film She Grinds Her Own Coffee, and get all her latest style tips on her blog Clotheshorse (she’s just been named a fall style ambassador for Clare V.!). Plus, keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter!

