What We're Buying: Meredith Foster's Bomber Jacket
Find out what the Destination: Disney Style star is wearing this season!
Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” We love to share our absolute can’t-miss picks in our gallery, What We’re Loving Right Now — and now beauty vlogger Meredith Foster is sharing the jacket she’ll be wearing this season.
Meredith Foster, beauty vlogger and host for weekly web series Destination: Disney Style: One of my favorite fashion items to buy right now are bomber jackets. This burgundy colored varsity-inspired hoodie from Forever 21 gives me major fall and football season vibes, which I am all for! You can dress it up at night by wearing it over your favorite dress or go casual and wear it to the gym! I just started boxing and I love wearing this jacket to class because it makes me feel confident and a little sassy! It’s gives a classic look that adds a ‘sporty spice’ touch that I think anyone can rock!
Meredith Foster is a beauty vlogger and host for weekly web series Destination: Disney Style, where she explores Disney-inspired fashion, including a collaboration with Coach. You can watch her episode here and catch new episodes on Disney Style YouTube.