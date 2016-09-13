Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” We love to share our absolute can’t-miss picks in our gallery, What We’re Loving Right Now — and now beauty vlogger Meredith Foster is sharing the jacket she’ll be wearing this season.

Meredith Foster, beauty vlogger and host for weekly web series Destination: Disney Style: One of my favorite fashion items to buy right now are bomber jackets. This burgundy colored varsity-inspired hoodie from Forever 21 gives me major fall and football season vibes, which I am all for! You can dress it up at night by wearing it over your favorite dress or go casual and wear it to the gym! I just started boxing and I love wearing this jacket to class because it makes me feel confident and a little sassy! It’s gives a classic look that adds a ‘sporty spice’ touch that I think anyone can rock!