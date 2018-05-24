What We're Buying: Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis' Makeup Must-Have

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis, who’s sharing her makeup must-have.



Kathryn Dennis, star, Southern Charm on Bravo: “As a ginger, I always need a tan. I found the perfect bronzer for a sun kissed look. Marc Jacobs O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan is loaded with a decadent coconut scent that is to die for. It is a buttery bronzer that can be used all over the face for the perfect fake tan. I’ve tried them all and this is the bee’s knees.”

Kathryn stars on Southern Charm, airing on Thursdays at 9 P.M. ET on Bravo. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @KathrynDennis for more!