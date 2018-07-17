What We're Buying: New Girl Star Hannah Simone's Skincare Savior

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our shopping page for proof!) This week, we’re featuring New Girl star Hannah Simone, who’s sharing her skincare essential.



Jesse Giddings

Hannah Simone, actress: “I love the iS Clinical Active Serum! Fitness guru Amy Rosoff told me to use it every night and within a week I saw such a huge difference in the brightness and hydration of my skin.”

Hannah starred on New Girl for seven seasons, and will star in the upcoming series The Greatest American Hero. She also recently collaborated with SmartyPants vitamins on a series of fun animated videos that help answer some of the toughest questions around vitamins. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram for more!