What We're Buying: Coveteur's Stephanie Mark's Most Beloved Loafers

Courtesy Steph Mark

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” (Just check out our weekly What We’re Loving Right Now gallery for proof!) This week, we’re featuring Stephanie Mark, the founder of Coveteur (and recent co-author of The Coveteur: Private Spaces, Personal Style), who shares the much-loved loafers she’s living in.

Stephanie Mark, Founder of Coveteur: Along with the rest of the fashion community (maybe the world!?!?) I have fallen head over heels with the Gucci “Princetown” loafer. I bought them when we were in Milan for the Gucci show and they have not left my feet since. They are chic and versatile enough to wear with anything- dresses, pants, cropped jeans, skirts- the options are really endless, making the cost per wear argument very strong here. And when it’s too cold for bare feet, I’ll wear them with cute woolly or sparkly socks!

Stephanie Mark is the co-founder of the fashion site Coveteur and recent co-author of The Coveteur: Private Spaces, Personal Style. For more stylish updates, be sure to follow her on Instagram.