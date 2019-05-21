Editor Obsessions! What We're Loving Right Now

Alo Yoga Alosoft Sheila Legging
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I like to think of myself as a bit of a leggings connoisseur considering the stretchy style is my weekend uniform, whether I’m going to a barre class or laying in bed. Surpringly enough, it’s taken up until now for me to test drive Alo Yoga's leggings and let me say, I’m officially converted. This particular high waisted design is made from the brand’s signature supersoft fabric, which makes them — hands down — the most comfortable pair I own. The geometric colorblock design makes for a fun style statement along with the array of neutral and bold hue options. Whether you’re a workout fiend or just love relaxing in comfy bottoms, this one’s sure to be a hit.
Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Alosoft Sheila Legging, $112; nordstrom.com
Summersalt x Boll & Branch Towel
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Fashion brands are constantly moving towards creating more sustainable products, including Summersalt, who teamed up with fair-traded luxury linen brand Boll & Branch, to launch a limited edition beach towel just in time for summer. Besides being made with 100 percent Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certificated organic cotton, the chic towel is free of toxins and created using responsible practices. Needless to say, I’m totally on board.
Buy It! Summersalt x Boll & Branch Beach Towel, $55; summersalt.com
Bed Head by TIGI Queen Beach
Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: I still remember vividly a fellow curly-haired friend giving me Bed Head by TIGI products for my 14th birthday and what a game-changer it was to realize I didn’t have to torture my hair into being something that it wasn’t. The brand is still touting that individuality with their “Your Vibe, Our Tribe” campaign, and pro surfer Kelia Moniz inspired me to play with my texture a little more with the brand’s salt spray.
Buy It! Bed Head by TIGI Queen Beach salt-infused texture spray, $18.99; ulta.com
Macadamia Professional Hair Mask
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Ever since I started highlighting my hair, my ends feel more parched than ever before. Most deep conditioners weigh down my hair, but Macadamia Professional’s rich mask leaves it silky soft while nourishing my ends. I was particularly drawn to this formula since it features omega 7 fatty acids, which repair your hair and improve its overall health over time. Since you only need about half a palm-full per use, the massive container it comes in should last many months, which is an added plus!
Buy It! Macadamia Professional Nourishing Moisture Masque, $15.97; ulta.com
Milestones by Ashleigh Bergman
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I met jewelry design expert Ashleigh Bergman when she stopped by the PEOPLE offices to show off her latest pieces — and I immediately felt her passion for accessorizing. (It was contagious!) Bergman, a former buyer for Anthropologie, started her brand Milestones, which offers a diverse selection of fine, designer, bridal and fashion jewelry, as a way to channel that passion. Her pieces are not only available online, but can also be shopped in person via private consultation.
She started Ashleigh Bergman Consulting as a way to share her experience in the jewelry arena with her clients, offering them guidance as they shop for forever pieces for life’s big “milestones.”
Shop some of our favorite pieces below and click here to see more of Bergman’s gorgeous designs.
Buy It! Sparkling Gold Star Necklace, $315; ashleighbergman.com
Buy It! Rainbow Heart Studs, $450; ashleighbergman.com
Buy It! Enamel Evil Eye Bracelet, $270; ashleighbergman.com
Jeff Wan Pineapple Tote
Lindsay Kimble, Staff Editor: Summer is almost upon us, and I’m planning plenty of trips to the park. This adorable bag is right on trend with the clear vinyl, but has a playful nod to the summer with the pineapple print. Plus, the size is perfect for a book, my water bottle and a blanket. Jeff Wan Pineapple Tote, $88; JeffWan.com
JINsoon Nail Polish
Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: I’ve tried dozens of brands, and this is the only one that’s actually lasted a week without a single chip. Each of the over 50 chic shades will give your tips a stylish touch.
Spanx Debut Swimwear Collection
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style News Editor: After years of requests from fans to develop smoothing swimwear, the famous shapewear company finally delivers ultra-flattering suits that also offer sun protection. And I believe the result is worth the investment. I plan to wear this one-piece all summer long — it looks just as cute in the water as it does with a pair of cutoffs at the beach bar. The swim top is also great to have on hand when you travel. It’s perfect for long days at the beach or outdoor activities like hiking.
“Spanx fans have been asking us to make swimwear for years and we take customer feedback to heart,” Spanx Founder and CEO, Sara Blakely, tells PEOPLE. “So we designed a collection of classic styles with the same Spanx magic you know and love from us. Made with every (beach) body in mind, these silhouettes are flattering for all shapes and sizes! I gave a swimsuit to each of my girl friends during a trip to the Bahamas this year and they loved them! I know you will too.”
Buy It! Spanx Classic One-Piece, $178; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Long Sleeve Swim Shirt, $148; spanx.com
Hammitt Handbag
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I love this powder blue snakeskin bag from Los Angeles-based handbag brand, Hammitt. Not only does it come in one of spring’s trendiest colors, but the embossed animal print makes it feel super luxe and special. With adjustable straps and an easy access cell-phone exterior pocket, this will be my new go-to bag for spring!
Buy It! “Tony” Crossbody Bag, $195; hammitt.com
Minnie & Emma Initial Phone Case
Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: Sure, your phone case is there to protect your digital device, but in the age of selfies, it also functions as an accessory—so make it stylish! I’m a fan of these customizable covers, which come in fun designs like tie-dye.
Draper James x M.Gemi Heels
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style News Editor: Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle line Draper James released shoes for the first time in partnership with the footwear brand M.Gemi. The styles, which include chambray and navy gingham options, pair the star’s flair for southern charm and her love of “comfortable heels.” My favorite is this tricolor design, which complements everything in my spring wardrobe.
Buy It! Draper James x M.Gemi Pilone Colorblock Heel, $278; draperjames.com
Lush Bath Bomb
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Not only do these turn your bath water into a liquid rainbow, they’re also made with essential oils that smell amazing. No wonder John Mayer’s song about them on Instagram went viral!
Vici Collection Denim Shorts
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: I’m almost ready to swap out my jeans for a shorter denim style now that warmer weather is right around the corner. I love this pair because the length isn’t crazy short or revealing, and its relaxed fit makes them super comfy. I hate spending a fortune on denim shorts since I only wear them a few months a year, so the under-$50 price tag is an added plus.
Buy It! Vici Collection Ashford Distressed Denim Shorts, $48; vicicollection.com