What We're Buying: Alison Sweeney's Go-To Makeup Brushes

Have you bought anything you loved lately? In the PeopleStyle offices, the answer to that question is usually “Yes.” We love to share our absolute can’t-miss picks in our gallery, What We’re Loving Right Now — and now actress and producer of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Murder She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, Alison Sweeney, shares her favorite beauty staple with us.

Courtesy Alison Sweeney

Alison Sweeney, actress, TV star and producer: “My days are always busy from start to finish, so I make sure to pack my favorite makeup tools and products with me for mid-day touch ups. One thing I’ll never leave home without is a good set of makeup brushes. Years on set definitely taught me that the quality of your brushes makes a big difference in your finished look. My go-to brand for years has been IT Brushes for Ulta. I love bringing the Your Beautiful Basics Airbrush 101 Set with me on-the-go and keeping a full collection to practice with at home before a big night out.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Surprising Thing Karlie Kloss Always Has In Her Clutch

RELATED PHOTOS: What We’re Loving: Our Editors’ Favorite Style Finds

Alison Sweeney stars in and executive produced Murder She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, airing June 19 at 9 pm ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries — and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram for more stylish tips!