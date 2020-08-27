A source tells PEOPLE that the pair are "spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling"

Everything to Know About Nicole Poturalski, the German Model Spotted with Brad Pitt

Who is Brad Pitt's new traveling companion?

On Wednesday, German model Nicole Poturalski was spotted arriving at the Le Castellet Airport in France along with the Oscar-winning actor, 56. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the pair wearing face masks and sunglasses as they walked together.

A source tells PEOPLE that Pitt and Poturalski are "spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling."

The two were first spotted sitting together back in November during Kanye West's show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Another industry insider tells PEOPLE that Poturalski, 27, seems like a good match for Pitt. "I like her a lot. She has spunk. She’s smart. If she's dating Brad, good for her. Good for him," says the source.

Read on for what to know about the working mom who just might be Pitt's new love interest.

She has a young son

Back in February, the model posted a sweet snapshot on Instagram that showed herself twinning with her little boy, who she said has "angel energy." Poturalski also described her son as her "best friend."

Poturalski, later in May, shared a message to fellow moms, encouraging parents to give themselves more credit. "Little love letter to all moms, that try so hard, give so much love, time and heart. Dont sleep, worry too much and love even more. You are great," she wrote alongside a bedroom selfie at the time.

Meanwhile, Pitt is dad to six kids, whom he shares with ex Angelina Jolie: sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12.

She's a stunning magazine cover star

The 27-year-old has forged a successful modeling career, recently landing the cover of ELLE Germany's September 2020 issue. "Could not be any prouder and more thankful for this amazing opportunity and Chance!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing her excitement with the colorful magazine cover.

Poturalski goes by the name Nico Mary in the industry, according to her A Management profile, which also features her response to a quirky prompt about what her desired superpower would be: "Traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself, including the future."

The 5'10 model has blue eyes and has rocked both blonde and light brown hair, according to her modeling management bios.

She has hinted at being in a relationship recently

In a few cryptic Instagram posts in recent months, Poturalski has teased her followers about having a significant other without ever divulging their identity. "Missing my strolls with my Love 🌙💥," she captioned a photo in February of herself smiling as she walked down a sidewalk in Los Angeles.

By March, she posted about her "better half," writing, "Saturdays these days for me is self reflection, reading books spending time with my better half."