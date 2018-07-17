The Prime Day madness is far from over and if you’re still riding that discount high, you may want to swing by Target.com today to keep the good times — and the good deals — rolling.

Today only, the mega-retailer is offering even more money off its already affordable inventory. We’re talking 30 percent off home decor and kids gear, as well as 25 percent beauty items, kitchenware, toys and more. You can also snag 40 percent off tees, tanks and shorts! The sale is occurring exclusively online so before you grab your keys and fly out the door relax, give your add-to-cart fingers a good old stretch, and prepare to score on purchases for your home, your kids, and of course, yourself. Ahead, a few of our very favorite finds from every category.

Fashion

Target

Buy It! (from left to right): A New Day Women’s Striped Ballet-Back 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt, $10; A New Day Women’s Floral Loose Tank, $8; Universal Thread Women’s Mid-Rise Midi Jean Shorts, $15

Beauty

Target

Buy It! (Left to right): e.l.f. Full Beauty Set – 50pc, $15; Peter Thomas Roth Firmx Peeling Gel Facial Treatment – 3.4oz, $48; NuMe Signature Hair Dryer, $100 (Plus: See even more of our our favorite Target beauty finds on sale here!)

Home

Target

Buy It! (clockwise from bottom left): Threshold Marble Top Coffee Table, $105; Project 62 Faux Succulents in Wood Pot, $10.49; Project 62 Soriano Channel Tufted Chair, $175

Kids

Target

Buy It! (from left to right): Little Tikes Fountain Factory Water Table, $45; Graco LiteRider LX Stroller, $57.59; Tnee’s Tpees Striped Teepee, $103.59