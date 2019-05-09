Bloomingdale's
Erica Russo, Vice President and Accessories and Beauty Fashion Director
1. Tie Dye
“Tie dye is huge for spring and was seen in every city during fashion month in fun modern ways. It’s not just about T-shirts! The updated retro print can be found in everything from easy pullover hoodies, luxe cashmere sweaters and silk skirts to matching sets.”
Buy It! From left to right: Vintage Havana Sweatshirt, $68; bloomingdales.com, All Things Mochi Top; bloomingdales.com All Things Mochi Skirt, $220; bloomingdales.com, Naadam Sweater, $330; bloomingdales.com
2. Neons
“Neon was all over the runway from highlighter yellow to bright pink. It may seem intimidating, but there are multiple ways to try the trend. Try a head to toe look in the same color, pair one statement piece back to a neutral or accessorize with a great shoe or bag for a touch that goes a long way.”
Buy It! From left to right: MCM Belt Bag, $595; bloomingdales.com, AQUA Sandals, $99; bloomingdales.com, BLANKNYC Jacket, $118; bloomingdales.com
3. Wovens
“Woven details emerged as a key look for spring in both handbags and shoes. Classic silhouettes were updated in must-have materials like raffia, leather and crochet knits.”
Buy It! From left to right: Loeffler Randall Bag, $395; bloomingdales.com, Via Spiga Mules, $250; bloomingdales.com, SERPUI Bag, $299; bloomingdales.com
4. Barely-There Sandals
“We love how this very minimalist shoe is both feminine and versatile. This almost ‘naked’ look can be both dressed up and down, making it the perfect summer staple.”
Buy It! From left to right: LoQ Sandals, $390; bloomingdales.com, JAGGAR Mules, $164; bloomingdales.com, Kenneth Cole Sandals, $81 (orig. $135); bloomingdales.com
5. Snake Print
“Snake print is this spring’s update to leopard and feels modern in both neutral and color. This trend isn’t going anywhere for fall so it’s a great investment to make now!”
Buy It! From left to right: Sam Edelman Sandals, $120; samedelman.com, Helen Owen x AQUA Belt Bag, $68; bloomingdales.com, AQUA Bag, $58.50 (orig. $78); bloomingdales.com
Moda Operandi
Lisa Aiken, Fashion Director
1. The Puff Sleeve
“While it’s an ultra-feminine style I typically wouldn’t gravitate towards before, it is one of the most approachable ways to play with volume. At Moda, we are highlighting dresses and blouses with the quintessential ’80s volume to more romantic, airy pieces.”
Buy It! From left to right: Acler Top, $350; modaoperandi.com, Ganni Dress, $315; modaoperandi.com, Cecilie Bahnsen Top, $815; modaoperandi.com
2. Tie-Dye
“This trippy print is steeped in nostalgia, pulling from ’90s grunge and ’60s Woodstock references. The tie-dye tee is an easy way to integrate the trend into your wardrobe. Seen in bold contrasts and more muted pastels, designers have provided a range of options to choose from.”
Buy It! Prada Top, $1,200; modaoperandi.com, Proenza Schouler Top, $325; modaoperandi.com, Re/done Top, $125; modaoperandi.com
3. Tailoring
“The continuation of tailoring is one of my favorite trends. Pantsuits are still having their moment. Blazers, my personal go-to, come in deconstructed and classic varieties.”
Buy It! Max Mara Jumpsuit, $1,590; modaoperandi.com, Ganni Blazer, $360; modaoperandi.com, Tibi Blazer, $795; modaoperandi.com
4. Animal Print
“Fashion’s fixation with animal print shows no signs of slowing down. I’m attracted to the trend’s versatility between textures and prints. Mixed and matched or as a more tonal look, zebra, snakeskin and the classic leopard are strong prints to keep investing in.”
Buy It! Faithful The Brand Skirt, $150; modaoperandi.com, Ganni Dress, $505; modaoperandi.com, Zimmerman Dress, $595; modaoperandi.com
5. A City Bag That Feels Country
“Even when I’m in the city, there something about a basket or woven bag that feels like a small escape. The basket bag can really make a T-shirt and jeans feel like a look. Not too stuffy yet ladylike, it’s a great finishing touch and addition to any woman’s wardrobe.”
Buy It! Muun Bag, $200; modaoperandi.com, Loewe Bag, $850; modaoperandi.com, Hunting Season, $680; modaoperandi.com
Nordstrom
Shannon Schafer, Senior Fashion Director
1. Tailoring and Blazers
“Blazers are a must-have this season. Bold plaids and ‘impact hues’ are the newest take on this classic menswear item. The relaxed suit feels fresh with loose layers and soft silhouettes. Blazers are versatile and can be worn day-to-night, and from work to dinner. You can even opt for a blazer over your dress for a special event, like a wedding.”
Buy It! Left to right: Topshop Blazer, $95; nordstrom.com, Veronica Beard Blazer, $595; nordstrom.com, Halogen Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com
2. Long and Languid Dresses
“The long and languid dress is the silhouette of the season. Pair it with a flat sandal for a relaxed feel or a heel for a more polished look. These soft dresses feel fresh in saturated brights or bold florals, while high-shine silks and satins create daytime opulence. We love this trend because the loose, flowing fabric is fashionable while also being comfortable.”
Buy It! From left to right: Rixo Dress, $430; nordstrom.com, Topshop, $68; topshop.com, A.L.C. Dress, $595; nordstrom.com
3. Bold Color
“Color, color, color! Color is queen right now, and vibrant, show-stopping color will easily update your look. Opt for bright jumpsuits and exuberant, colorful dresses for a head-to-toe look. We love this trend because everyone can have fun with color in their wardrobe on their own terms. For customers who want to test the trend, we recommend starting with a pop-color heel or a bright bag to accessorize with impact.”
Buy It! From left to right: Roksanda Dres, $2,015; nordstrom.com, Vince Camuto Jumpsuit, $89.60 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com, Chelsea28 Dress, $89; nordstrom.com, Simon Miller Bag, $590; nordstrom.com
4. Utility Dressing
“Utility dressing emerges with a relaxed attitude for spring. It’s the return of hard-working neutrals such as khaki, olive, brown and sunbaked hues. Utility trousers with cargo pockets and roomy boiler suits are extremely comfortable pant choices this season. The cool attitude of a cargo jacket can easily update a look. For a more feminine take on the utilitarian trend, we recommend trying dresses with utility pockets.”
Buy It! From left to right: GREY Jason Wu Dress, $495; nordstrom.com, Proenza Schouler Jumpsuit, $650; nordstrom.com, Topshop Pants, $75; topshop.com
5. Summer Mule
“The mule is an easy staple that you’ll wear from spring to summer and even into fall. This footwear silhouette can work with almost any outfit. The most fashion forward options are in bold color, snake or a rustic woven.”
Buy It! From left to right: Cult Gaia Mules, $398; nordstrom.com, Mercedes Castillo Mules, $350; nordstrom.com, Dolce Vita Mules, $99.95; nordstrom.com
Net-a-Porter
Elizabeth von der Goltz, Global Buying Director
1. Covered-Up Designs
“We’re seeing a lot of elevated styles for spring for the ‘real woman’ who is working or wants to dress more modestly. This includes a lot of luxe leather (and faux leather) options and satins.”
Buy It! From left to right:
2. Barely-There Sandals
“During all of the shows in September we saw the naked sandal really make a comeback and we’re backing the style in a major way. I’m a personal huge fan of this style and am obsessed with The Row’s ‘Bare’ sandal – which sold out after the first drop in two weeks!”
Buy It! From left to right: By Far Mules, $380; net-a-porter.com, Neous Sandals, $655; net-a-porter.com, Staud Sandals, $325; net-a-porter.com
3. Utility Chic
“Adventurous, no-nonsense dressing ready for the demands of everyday life – this is where function meets fashion. The boiler suit that plays into this theme is the ultimate one-step dressing option for spring. It is so efficient, comfortable, cool and stylish.”
Buy It! From left to right: Acne Studios Jumpsuit, $680; net-a-porter.com, Rejina Pyo, $690; net-a-porter.com, Low Classic Jacket, $450; net-a-porter.com
4. California Cool
“We like a cool Californian vibe for spring and summer, including carefree trends such as tie-dye, Hawaiian shirts, bucket hats, racer back tank tops, seashell accessories, chunky sandals – all embracing a Venice Beach aesthetic.”
Buy It! From left to right: Gucci Hat, $1,290; net-a-porter.com, Valet Hair Clips, $45 for set of two; net-a-porter.com, Chloé Sandals, $680; net-a-porter.com, Prada Sweater, $1,350; net-a-porter.com
5. 50 Shades of Beige
“We have to mention the inescapable sea of beige we saw on and off the runway for the spring season. It’s a new level of tonal dressing; pair beige piecess together or with pops of spring pastels and brighter colors.”
Buy It! From left to right: Pushbutton Trench Coat, $815; net-a-porter.com, Acne Studios Blazer, $750; net-a-porter.com, Stella McCartney Coat, $2,295; net-a-porter.com
Shopbop
Caroline Maguire, Fashion Director
1. Tie Dye
“Go bold or go home! This season is all about ultra-bright tie-dyes and vibrant, bright, colorways.”
Buy It! From left to right: Ganni Shorts, $295; shopbop.com, AGOLDE Tee, $88; shopbop.com
2. Tropical
“Hawaiian prints and surfer-inspired two-pieces are the perfect way to put your closet on island time. Don’t limit it to just your clothing– try footwear and swim, too!”
Buy It! From left to right: MIKOH Bikini Top, $112; shopbop.com, MIKOH Bikini Bottoms, $90; shopbop.com, FARM Rio Jumpsuit, $225; shopbop.com
3. Sporty Sandals
“This season is all about sporty sandals. I am loving the updates we’re seeing in Teva-inspired sandals— they’re the perfect way to kick off open-toe season! My favorites are those with bright colorways if you’re going for the neon trend.”
Buy It! From left to right: Melissa Sandals, $79; shopbop.com, Joshua Sanders Sandals, $216; shopbop.com
4. Utilitarian
“Minimalist, utilitarian pieces are a breath of fresh air this season. Try trousers (or shorts!) with a button down for a perfectly pulled together look.”
Buy It! From left to right: I.AM.GIA Overalls, $180; shopbop.com, THE GREAT Pants, $265; shopbop.com
5. Shell Accessories
“We love our puka shells and are seeing the trend continue this year. Look to colored shells as the newest update, layered with various lengths and bold colors.”
Buy It! From left to right: Maison Irem Necklace, $148; shopbop.com, ShashiEarrings, $52; shopbop.com, Maison Irem Bracelet, $160; shopbop.com, Maison Irem Necklace, $148; shopbop.com
THE OUTNET
Vikki Kavanagh, Buying & Merchandising Director
1. Earth Tones
“Beige, camel and chestnut hues dominated the runway for Spring. A mix of organic-feeling textures, from soft leathers to crochet brings contrast and interest to the trend.”
Buy It! From left to right: Stella McCartney Wide-leg Pants, $290 (orig. $725); theoutnet.com, The Row Shirt Dress, $895 (orig. $1,990); theoutnet.com, Joseph Blazer, $333 (orig. $795); theoutnet.com
2. All the Trimmings
“Sparkle, shimmer, feather and fringe – all the trimmings are level of spirited fun to summer cocktail dressing this season. This more-is-more approach is overtly feminine, and fun!”
Buy It! Delpozo Knotted Blouse, $542 (orig. $1,550); theoutnet.com, Christopher Kane Pleated Skirt, $378 (orig. $945); theoutnet.com, Halston Heritage “Tasha” Sandals, $179 (orig. $179); theoutnet.com
3. Power Play
“The ’80s tailoring silhouette is back in full force, with tons of desighers showing reworked retro suiting on the runway. Think in terms of oversized cuts to really channel that retro aesthetic; a strong blazer with a bold-colored midi dress or if you’re brave, try a street-style-inspired look with cycling shorts!”
Buy It! From left to right: Emilio Pucci Blazer, $1,132 (orig. $2,265); theoutnet.com, Christopher Kane Appliqued Chantilly lace midi skirt, $492 (orig. $1,1095); theoutnet.com, Paul Andrew Slingback Pumps, $357 (orig. $795); theoutnet.com
4. New Age Boho
“Boho is nothing new for spring and summer; however, this season there was an injection of technicolor into the trend, with bold hues and even tie-dye. This update gave an Ibiza party spin on the more traditional bohemian look.”
Buy It! From left to right: Etro Dress, $1,638 (orig. $4,4680); theoutnet.com, Zimmermann Dress, $379; theoutnet.com, Similar: Anna Sui Dress, $342 (orig. $760); theoutnet.com
5. Utility
“Boiler suits; this utility staple is comfortable, easy to wear and effortlessly cool in appearance. Wear it in khaki or other neutral tones with sculptural heels and gold hoops for the ultimate chic, time-saving wardrobe solution.”
Buy It! From left to right: Ganni Belted Jumpsuit, $149 (orig. $299); theoutnet.com, J Brand “Traveler” Jumpsuit, $214 (orig. $428); theoutnet.com, A.L.C. Belted Jumpsuit, $195 (orig. $425); theoutnet.com
Saks Fifth Avenue
Roopal Patel, Fashion Director
1. Tie-Dye
“Tie-dye was everywhere on the runway this season. From handbags to printed gowns to cocktail dresses, designers are using the trend on elevated materials and bringing its feel-good, happy vibe into fashion.”
Buy It! From left to right: Prada Dress, $5,950; saks.com, Rosie Assoulin Dress, $1,995; saks.com, MSGM Skirt, $860; saks.com
2. Utility Chic
“Who doesn’t love a great khaki? Utility chic is inspired by the romance of safari and lets us embrace everyday essentials. A palette of neutrals, such as camel, ruled the runways this season.”
Buy It! From left to right: Derek Lam Trousers, $790; saks.com, Theory Shirt, $275; saks.com, Frame Romper, $250; saks.com
3. Neon
“Designers pay homage to the ’80s with fun punches of color, such as shades of neon pink, highlighter yellow, green and orange. Neon is impactful and speaks for itself.”
Buy It! From left to right: Le Specs Luxe, $119; saks.com, Dries Van Noten Heels, $650; saks.com, Cinq à Sept Blazer, $495; saks.com