“Tie dye is huge for spring and was seen in every city during fashion month in fun modern ways. It’s not just about T-shirts! The updated retro print can be found in everything from easy pullover hoodies, luxe cashmere sweaters and silk skirts to matching sets.”

Buy It! From left to right: Vintage Havana Sweatshirt, $68; bloomingdales.com, All Things Mochi Top; bloomingdales.com All Things Mochi Skirt, $220; bloomingdales.com, Naadam Sweater, $330; bloomingdales.com