What Does John Mayer Really Love? This Outfit

Courtesy Splash News Online; Pacific Coast News

John Mayer’s love life is notoriously unpredictable, with his relationship status seemingly subject to changes in the wind, so it’s understandable that he would crave one constant in his life. We can only imagine that’s why he’s worn the same exact outfit twice in less than a week.

He first stepped out in his army jacket, distressed jeans, Wayfarer-style shades and statement-making (your call on what the statement being made is) necklace in Toronto on Wednesday during the latest stop of his “Born and Raised” world tour. He must have liked the way he looked in the ensemble because he broke it out again five days later in N.Y.C.

RELATED PHOTOS: See even more star fave wardrobe items here!



We’d bet all the hippie pendants in the world that this won’t be the last time Mayer wears his go-to outfit. And since there’s just so much to take in, we’ve decided to break it down for you and share the recipe for the John Mayer Uniform.

Ingredients:

-One large silver necklace (beading and turquoise optional, but recommended)

-One pair jeans, with a sprinkling of distressing to taste

-A military-style jacket complete with a yellow peace sign patch

-Black sunglasses

Directions:

Combine all ingredients and stir listlessly while singing “Your Body is a Wonderland.”

Serve with a generous side of emo expressions.

Tell us: Are you feeling this latest hippie look on Mayer, or is it not your thing?

–Storm Heitman