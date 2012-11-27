What Does Brad Pitt Think of the Parodies of His Chanel No. 5 Commercial?

Saturday Night Live spoofed him. Several times. Heck, even dogs did it. But Brad Pitt still stands by his not-so-popular Chanel No. 5 commercial.

“I kind of liked it,” he told Access Hollywood on Monday. “I respect what [Chanel does]. They do some really quality things.”

However, he also respects the people who’ve made fun of it.

“I haven’t [seen the parodies],” he added, “but I say absolutely fair play.”

Yep — the man who made millions off the trippy 30-second spot hasn’t had the chance to catch SNL on Hulu yet. “I’ve been overseas,” he shared, “so I’ve been blissfully protected.”

But that’s not to say he won’t have a chuckle eventually; he told Extra he would probably watch the SNL spoofs (starring Taran Killam) when he wasn’t working so much. And we’ll look forward to hearing his reaction. Tell us: Are you still not so into the Chanel No. 5 ads?

