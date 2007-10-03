What Do You Think Of Beyonce's Rocker Chic Boots?
Johns/Maryannakis/Splash News online; Jackson Lee / Splash News
Beyonce stepped out in NYC the other night in platform DSquared2 “Knuckle” boots. These extremely fashion-forward studded boots aren’t for the faint of heart, but Beyonce, who was also named one of People’s Best Dressed Women of 2007, doesn’t have a problem with taking chances. Rihanna, who strutted her stuff at the recent DSquared fashion show, has been spotted around town wearing the exact same pair. We wonder what Jay-Z thinks of their style choices. Tell us: Do you like these boots on Beyonce? Would you wear them?
Want to try a more tamed down version of studded boots? Nina Shoes has a sleek knee-high boot for $450 at Nordstrom.com. Soho lab has an ankle version for $123 at victoriassecret.com. We also love this distressed pair for $180 at hsn.com.