What Do You Think Of Beyonce's Rocker Chic Boots?

Beyonce stepped out in NYC the other night in platform DSquared2 “Knuckle” boots. These extremely fashion-forward studded boots aren’t for the faint of heart, but Beyonce, who was also named one of People’s Best Dressed Women of 2007, doesn’t have a problem with taking chances. Rihanna, who strutted her stuff at the recent DSquared fashion show, has been spotted around town wearing the exact same pair. We wonder what Jay-Z thinks of their style choices. Tell us: Do you like these boots on Beyonce? Would you wear them?