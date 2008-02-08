What Do You Look For In A Purse?

Every spring, we set out to find our perfect bag — one that moves seamlessly from work to weekend, keeps our clutter organized and never weighs us down. We’re going to give our shoulders a break this season with a lightweight leather bag in an elegant muted neutral. We’re all about double-duty when it comes to carrying it — we love bags that give us the option of either slinging it over the shoulder or toting it by hand. That way, we get more options out of our big splurge. Of course, with so many chic bags out this spring, it’s a challenge to pick just one. Celebs are toting luxe carry-alls, chic day clutches, lady-like handbags and retro shoulder bags. There’s a size and shape for every occasion, but we’ve still got our hearts set on this Gryson “Hannah”, $895, for now. Tell us: What do you look for when shopping for a bag? What’s your perfect purse?