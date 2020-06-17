Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Best-Selling Comfy Jumpsuit Is on Sale for Just $23 (but Only for a Limited Time!)

If you love all things comfy, we’ve found a cute, versatile, and ridiculously soft jumpsuit that you’re never going to want to take off. The West Kei Elbow Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit from Nordstrom Rack is not just one of its best-selling styles — shoppers can’t stop raving about how easy it is to dress up and down.

Currently on sale for just $23, this jumpsuit is a must-have for any occasion, even if that occasion is staying in and binge-watching Netflix on the couch. “I love this jumpsuit so much! It is so comfortable and looks very glamorous with some jewelry,” one shopper wrote. “You can lounge in it at home or wear it out to a nice dinner. I would definitely recommend it if you’re looking for style and comfort!”

In fact, shoppers are enamored enough with the West Kei jumpsuit to buy it in multiples. “I love this jumpsuit so much I bought it in four colors,” one customer said. “It is SO comfortable and can be dressed up or down. Love it!” Made from a rayon-spandex blend, the stretchy one-piece is available in six shades, including black, navy, olive green, and mauve.

In addition to loving the color selection, customers think the West Kei jumpsuit is extremely flattering thanks to its scoop neckline, elbow-length sleeves, tapered waist, and flowy wide-leg silhouette. “I love this jumpsuit. It is the comfiest piece of clothing I own,” another shopper wrote. “You can dress it up or down and it’s very forgiving and has a nice easy flow when you walk.”

The deal for an additional 20 percent off this cozy jumpsuit ends tomorrow, June 18, so add your favorite color (or three) to your shopping cart at this price while you still can.

Buy It! West Kei Elbow Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $22.18 (orig. $36.97); nordstromrack.com