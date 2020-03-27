Wendy Williams Jokes About Her 'Saggy Boobs' as Elective Surgeries Get Canceled During Coronavirus

Wendy Williams, a self-proclaimed “surgery girl,” revealed she had to cancel an upcoming cosmetic procedure appointment due to coronavirus.

The 59-year-old talk show host appeared on Friday’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show, where she opened up about how social distancing has impacted her day-to-day life and said her “primary focus” is returning to work as soon as possible.

During the segment, Dr. Oz asked Williams is she has missed social events out of “fear of the coronavirus,” to which the TV personality adamantly replied, “Yes, yes.”

“The most important thing to me right now is getting back to work. So leaving New York is not an option,” Williams explained. “My priority is staying well and getting back to what I love to do most, which is the ‘how you doin’ of it all.”

Williams then admitted to Dr. Oz that she’s going to need a little nip and tuck when life goes back to normal.

“I agree with what they’re saying regarding 10 or less, how about one or less, nobody. Get on the phone and I do agree with also no elective surgery,” The Wendy Williams host said. “It’s just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money and you’ve been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs.

“How much longer before I get them pulled back up?” she quipped.

And this is not the first time Williams has been candid about her plastic surgery. The star previously told fans that she got liposuction, a tummy tuck and breast implants more than two decades ago.

Earlier this year, she went as far as showing close-up, graphic footage of herself getting Botox injected in her jawline.

“This morning I got here at 6:30 for a little breakfast procedure,” she said at the start of the segment. “Roll the tape!”

The talk show host said the result of the backstage operation was a sharpened jawline and “a little cheekbone from the back.”

The star walked onstage to tape her live show just a few hours later.

“I feel like I’m 35,” she said of the quick procedure.

“Look, my doctor is in the building right now and I’ve been dealing with her for more years than this show was invented,” the notoriously candid star said, advising her audience: “If you see something, do something. Don’t just assume that your skin don’t crack.”

In 2015, she said on her show that she lost 50 pounds in three years.

“I no longer believe in fad diets, crash diets. I don’t believe in diet pills,” the host said. “I don’t want my heart to race and pop out of my chest. Yes, I did have a jump-start because years ago I did get the liposuction and a tummy tuck, but I have to say that, if there is a poster child for plastic surgery and the jump-off to a new lifestyle, it would be me.”

“Of all the crazy diets I’ve been on, none have ever been as effective as [saying to myself], ‘Just push back, fatso. Just stop eating so much,’ ” she shared, adding, “And I don’t love food as much as I used to.”

“Slow and steady is the name of the game,” she advised her viewers. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”