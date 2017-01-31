7 Style and Beauty Truths from Wendy Williams (Including Her Genius Wig-Storage Secret)

It’s not every week you get pop into Wendy Williams’ office and ask “How you doin’?” The talk-show host and clothing designer (her latest HSN collection will start rolling out on the site at the end of February) allowed us to do just that, and she answered everything you’ve always wanted to know about her style and then some. Watch the full Facebook live video above, and don’t miss these style truths we learned from Wendy:

Wendy is all about a jumpsuit, and thinks they make you feel like Wonderwoman.

The one piece she recommends every woman have in her wardrobe this season? A bomber jacket.

Wendy keeps a copy of her favorite “good luck” ring in her office, which she bought herself over 15 years ago with the hope of passing it down one day.

She says she has four wigs right now, and recommends storing them in satin bags — satin shoe bags, to be specific. “Giuseppe Zanotti, for instance, he makes a good wig-carrying bag. He doesn’t even know this.” There you go: One more reason to shop the designer’s collaboration with Jennifer Lopez before it sells out!

Her makeup philosophy for women over 50? “Less is more, and moisturize, moisturize, moisturize.” That said, Wendy’s not here for a completely bare face. “I don’t think that any woman over 25 should be walking out of the house with nothing on. Even if it’s just a really pretty lip.”

And don’t worry, Wendy ran us through her skincare routine too: 1) Start with a vitamin C (Editor’s note: Wendy didn’t specify a product, but our beauty editors love Dr. Dennis Gross C+ collagen brighten & firm vitamin C serum). 2) Follow with a retinol for anti-aging; Wendy uses Youth Corridor. 3) Once that’s all set in, she finishes with La Prairie moisturizer. 4) Finally, she uses Elizabeth Arden Prevage on her décolletage, which she says “keeps you from getting those “wrinkly wrinkles” but also “leaves a nice shine behind.”

According to Wendy, you shouldn’t sleep on your stomach because “you’re squishing your boobs,” and her dermatologist has told her for years she’ll start seeing effects in her face. But she can’t break the habit, because sleeping on her back makes her “feel like I’m in a coffin. I’m not ready to die.”

You can shop the Wendy Williams collection on HSN and hsn.com now, and check back in late February to see her next collection!

What did you learn about Wendy’s style?

Don’t miss another Facebook live! Follow PeopleStyle now.