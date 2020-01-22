Wendy Williams Films Herself Getting Jawline Botox — and Plays the Footage on Her Talk Show!

As always, Wendy Williams is keeping it real when it comes to her cosmetic procedures.

On Wednesday’s episode of her Fox talk show, the 55-year-old star went as far as showing close-up, graphic footage of her most recent procedure — Botox injections in her jawline — much to the surprise of audience members.

“This morning I got here at 6:30 for a little breakfast procedure,” she said at the start of the segment. “Roll the tape!”

The talk show host said the result of the backstage operation was a sharpened jawline and “a little cheekbone from the back.” She walked onstage to tape her live show just a few hours later.

“I feel like I’m 35,” she said of the quick nip and tuck.

“Look, my doctor is in the building right now and I’ve been dealing with her for more years than this show was invented,” the notoriously candid star said, advising her audience: “If you see something, do something. Don’t just assume that your skin don’t crack.”

“My doctor [Dr. Marion Shapiro] is the bee’s knees. I know you look at the TV, you’re like, ‘Okay what the hell is Wendy doing? She talks about the tummy tuck.’ But that’s not Marion,” Williams explained. That’s years ago.”

Image zoom

The talk show host then revealed that she won’t be getting any more plastic surgery from the neck down. Aside from a breast reduction, which she says she’ll get when she’s ready — “but right now, I still like them.”

RELATED: Wendy Williams Apologizes After Being Slammed for Mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s Cleft Lip Surgery Scar

Williams continued, “I’ve never gotten a face lift. And you know what, if you start staving off at an early time, you won’t need a face lift!”

“I go to good old Marian like once every three months and I say, ‘Look i’ve been staring in the magnifying thing.’ And then she stares right back,” she said. “She’s smart. She’s stylish. She’s very very easy on the eyes…And I don’t mind sharing with you.”

Image zoom Santiago Felipe/Getty

The star admitted the facial procedures she gets aren’t cheap, but told the audience: “Well neither was your Gucci bag so why don’t you just lay off the bags and the boots and stuff and spend on yourself,” she told the audience.

Towards the end of Wednesday’s episode, Williams brought Shapiro onstage to perform some of her most innovative procedures and treatments (including endymed skin tightening, an infinity thread lift and a three-day body glow) on a few volunteers in front of the live audience.

RELATED: 22 Stars Who’ve Opened Up About Plastic Surgery

“For over a decade, you’ve never done me wrong,” Williams told Shapiro.

Williams has long been candid about her cosmetic and plastic surgeries, telling fans and viewers that she got liposuction and a tummy tuck and breast implants more than two decades ago.

Image zoom Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In 2015, she said on her show that she lost 50 pounds in three years.

“I no longer believe in fad diets, crash diets. I don’t believe in diet pills,” the host said. “I don’t want my heart to race and pop out of my chest. Yes, I did have a jump-start because years ago I did get the liposuction and a tummy tuck, but I have to say that, if there is a poster child for plastic surgery and the jump-off to a new lifestyle, it would be me.”

“Of all the crazy diets I’ve been on, none have ever been as effective as [saying to myself], ‘Just push back, fatso. Just stop eating so much,’ ” she shared, adding, “And I don’t love food as much as I used to.”

“Slow and steady is the name of the game,” she advised her viewers. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”