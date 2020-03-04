Wendy Williams ended her weekend shopping spree with The Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise stars Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton on a low note.

During Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old TV personality told viewers that she and her famous friends stopped at luxury department Bergdorf Goodman during their recent day out in New York City. The trio spent money on a lavish suite, gowns and food throughout the day, but that didn’t stop security guards from treating them “like the hood,” according to Williams.

“Nene sent her car. The car picked me up [and] dropped me off at Bergdorf. The girls were waiting. This is like a glamour suite they have at Bergdorf,” she explained. “We each had a sales girl. We gave them each of our sizes. They’re fetching stuff…Nene bought a handful of gowns. Marlo charged a whole bunch of stuff.”

“We not just shopped, we went upstairs and had lunch—the whole bit. The three of us take over. And can I tell you something about security? They treated us like ‘the hood’ that they treat us,” she shared.

Williams then rubbed the back of her hand, implying that the discrimination was racially charged.

She concluded: “You can earn what you want. You can do what you want, but when you are what you are, you better not be surprised about how people treat you. We were followed like we were about to do something.”

Bergdorf Goodman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. A rep for the company told Essence in an email: “We take each of our customers’ concerns seriously and we regret not meeting… expectations.”

Earlier this year, Williams made headlines when she claimed that Leakes was not only quitting The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but also keeping a giant “secret” from the public.

Days later, the reality star responded in her own YouTube video, insisting that she was not walking away from the hit Bravo series that catapulted her to fame and made her a household name. But as for that “secret,” she was baffled, telling her followers that she had no idea to what Williams was referring.

But now, Leakes has the clarification she needed — just don’t expect her to spill the secret!

“I know what she meant, and I will never share it,” Leakes, 52, recently told PEOPLE. “I don’t even know why she even made it sound like that. It’s nothing series. It’s not even that serious.”

“It’s not what people think it is,” Leakes added. “People think it’s a health issue, maybe something’s wrong with my kids or my family, but it’s nothing. Everyone’s fine. My husband is fine. My kids are fine. We’re all happy and healthy, so y’all can just stop trying to poke around and figure it out, because it’s not worth your time.”