Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Over the Quality of These $26 Joggers

Joggers are the perfect cross between leggings and sweatpants, providing a presentable yet comfortable fit that isn't too tight or loose. And as the hub of affordable loungewear, Amazon has several pairs of jogger pants to add to your quarantine wardrobe.
According to Amazon shoppers, these $26 cozy pants by Weintee are the 'best joggers ever'. Customers say the Weintee Jogger Pants feel like great quality and are super lightweight for year-round wear thanks to their cotton and spandex blend.
Their comfortable yet flattering fit is what makes these pants so versatile, thanks to their elastic waistband, drawstring closure, and banded ankle cuffs. Plus, they have roomy pockets which is always a bonus for storing your phone or posing for an OOTD photo op. While lounging at home, you can pair them with this hooded sweatshirt for a cozy set, or for an elevated street look, simply add a long coat, white sneakers, and gold hoop earrings (yes, the TikTok famous ones).
"I loved these so much that I got a second pair," one Amazon shopper wrote. "They're so comfortable and honestly the best thing to wear when you just want to relax. I've been wearing them as my home clothes and pajamas so much during the quarantine that I forgot what it's like to wear jeans (and I might never wear jeans again). I've tried a lot of jogger pants before I stopped on these, and I have to say these are definitely the best quality."
The cozy joggers are available in nine different colors, including light gray, black, granite heather, and army green, and they come in sizes from small petite to 4XL. The majority of customer reviews claim the pants run true to size, while a handful say they ordered a size up for a looser fit. The pants are machine washable, and as one reviewer noted, they "keep their shape" after many trips through the washer and dryer.
"I ordered several different brands of athleisure pants. These were my favorite," another shopper wrote. "I ordered two additional pairs after making sure they held up well in the wash. They get more comfortable with each wash."
From nurses to moms to WFH professionals, the joggers are an everyday essential for many lifestyles. A nurse who wears them to work said, "They are the best pants I've ever bought," adding, "I now own 6 pair[s]."
Considering the cost per wear, these $26 jogger pants are a no-brainer for people who love a good pair of cozy pants. Stock up now before your size sells out.
