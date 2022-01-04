This Fleece-Lined Thermal Pajama Set Feels Like a 'Cloud of Warmth' — and Prices Start at $20
There are few things more appealing on a winter day than slipping into a cozy thermal set. If your current pairs have turned scratchy, lost their original feel, or simply failed to maintain enough warmth, grabbing fresh options for the months ahead is a must. Luckily, Amazon has plenty of shopper-loved picks to choose from, including the Weerti Fleece Lined Thermal Pajama Set that reviewers say acts as the ultimate "defense against the cold."
The lightweight pajama set offers optimal comfort in sizes XS through 3XL, and is equipped with an easy movement four-way stretch, a non-constricting elastic band around the waist, and wrist and ankle closures to keep cold air out. The popular set has earned hundreds of high marks for its ability to trap heat without causing excessive sweating. In fact, many shoppers appreciate the thinness of the polyester-spandex fabric, since it can easily fit underneath sweaters, jackets, or jeans, or act as breathable pajamas come nighttime.
Even better, all six colors are currently discounted on Amazon, with savings of up to 46 percent off possible. Markdowns vary across color selection and size, with some options requiring the use of an on-page coupon before checkout.
Buy It! Weerti Fleece Lined Pajama Set, $20.24–$21.99 (was $35.99); amazon.com
Not only does the "ridiculously soft" material have reviewers calling the versatile set a "must-buy," but one person shared that the fleece inner-lining feels so "soft and cozy against the skin" while out walking in the cold, they purchased multiple pairs to wear "for every day of the week." Another shopper wrote that the inside of the set is so "fuzzy and soft," it feels like they are "clothed in a cloud of warmth," going on to share that their office productivity "has improved from not being distracted by cold hands all day."
"I am not a fan of bulky winter-wear, so thermals are my go-to," said another customer. "This set is perfect. It is so warm on the inside and doesn't irritate the skin in any way. Compared to my other sets, it's way more breathable and stretchy. I feel very comfortable in it. It didn't shrink in the wash and is just as soft. I am truly on my way to order my next set."
"Bought the gray set and couldn't take them off," wrote another. "Immediately bought the same set in black. The material is SO ridiculously soft, and it's thick enough not to show what you are wearing underneath, and the top is long enough not to ride up…Love love love. I wore these all day around the house on the weekend."
Head to Amazon to score the Weerti Fleece Lined Thermal Pajama Set while it's on sale for as low as $20.
