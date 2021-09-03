Over 43,000 People Love These 'Super Pretty and Soft' Face Masks — and They're on Sale Starting at $7

"[These] are the most comfortable face masks out there," one customer raved. "I wore my original COVID mask until it fell apart. I ordered many, many, many masks from Amazon and none of them were as well-fitting as this one! I love that I can adjust the bands, it washes well, and it fits very nicely. I love the metal band at the top of the nose, it doesn't hurt at all! If you need to replace your masks, I recommend this one."