Over 43,000 People Love These 'Super Pretty and Soft' Face Masks — and They're on Sale Starting at $7

At this point, many of us have become face mask connoisseurs. You may have found your favorite mask and stuck with it over the last year, or you may have found a couple of options that work for you depending on what kind of outing you've planned. If you're still unsatisfied with your mask choices, thousands of shoppers on Amazon are convinced that you'll love one of Weddingstar's stylish masks.
The Weddingstar masks have more than 43,000 five-star ratings combined across its listings on Amazon. (Yeah, impressive.) The decorative and colorful masks have blown up on the retailer thanks to their fashionable designs — there are a variety of prints to choose from, including a large assortment of fruits, flowers, and animals, and niche styles including the periodic table and binary code. Made with three layers of 100 percent cotton and rayon fabrics, the reusable masks have a filter pocket, adjustable ear straps, and a flexible nose wire.
Weddingstar is currently running a sale on its masks; while the discounts vary depending on what style you choose, you can get one for as little as $7.
Buy It! Weddingstar Cloth Face Mask, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Weddingstar Cloth Face Mask, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Shoppers are more than happy with the quality of the masks, raving that they're a "fashion statement." Tons of people have even worn them to weddings and formal events — according to many reviews, not only are they "super soft and pretty," but "very breathable," too.
"[These] are the most comfortable face masks out there," one customer raved. "I wore my original COVID mask until it fell apart. I ordered many, many, many masks from Amazon and none of them were as well-fitting as this one! I love that I can adjust the bands, it washes well, and it fits very nicely. I love the metal band at the top of the nose, it doesn't hurt at all! If you need to replace your masks, I recommend this one."
Sounds like Weddingstar's face masks would be fun (and comfy!) additions to anyone's mask collection — especially when you can snag one on sale. Shop more of our favorite designs and colors below.
