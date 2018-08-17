When wedding season rolls around, it’s easy for guests to get caught up in details like the outfit and accessories, and forget about hair altogether — until they’re half-dressed and staring at themselves in the mirror. (It’s happened to us more times than we’d like to admit.) Stuck with nothing but a few bobby pins and a travel-size can of dry shampoo, it’s next to impossible to throw together a chic looking hairstyle that will hold up for hours, or through inclement weather. That’s why we reached out to one of Hollywood’s updo gurus to share the styles you can whip up in a matter of minutes that, more importantly, will stay intact through the last dance.

“It’s equally important to take your face shape, the neckline of your dress and the weather into consideration, so your hair doesn’t annoy you during someone’s nuptials,” says celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager. The pro, who counts Kate Bosworth, Diane Kruger and Kristen Stewart among her clients, has a strategy for creating styles that defy the elements. “I love prepping hair with the Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mosa Mint shampoo and conditioner. It gently removes any buildup from previous styling products without stripping away any moisture. Also, it’s a volumizing system that will help prevent your hair from falling flat.”

In addition to boosting fullness, the products also improve the hair's overall health, thanks to their botanical blend.

“I’m very proud of the Herbal Essences team,” says Brager. I like my products as clean as possible, but I test them [for efficacy] on myself, before I ever try them on my clients. And these work.” With her clients’ hair properly prepped, Brager reveals the looks that are guaranteed to go the distance.

Short Hair

When a knot’s not possible, you have to get creative about how to style super-short hair, says Brager. “For Kristen, it would have been hard to create an updo with her undercut, so we thought adding texture would a nice option.” Brager created a deep side part, then curled and clipped her hair in place using pins from H&M. Even with a shorter cut, it’s important to keep your hair off your face, Brager says.

Styling Tip: Before drying the hair, apply a leave-in cream from mid-length to ends to protect the hair from heat and humidity and add a pretty sheen.

Shoulder-Length Hair

Opt for something simple but sophisticated, suggests Brager. “For Diane, we just wanted the hair to look fresh, cool and minimal,” she says. After refining the slight wave in Kruger’s natural hair with a curling iron, Brager “haphazardly gathered her hair back into a ponytail just above the nape of her neck, then accessorized the look with a Jennifer Behr bow. “When your top covers your clavicle, I think it’s nice to pull your hair up show off the neckline,” says Brager, adding the the updo serves a dual purpose. “It looks cool, and keeps you cool.”

Styling Tip: Boost your updo with dry shampoo (a light spritz from scalp to tips) to keep reduce oil at the roots and bolster your overall texture.

Long Hair

A bun will never let you down, but adding easy details will instantly elevate the updo, says Brager. “Kate’s done so many tight back hairstyles, she was like ‘Do you think we could do something that’s kind of interesting?’ So I just parted her ponytail into two sections and criss-crossed them as I wrapped them around the base,” explains Brager.

Styling Tip: Seal the style with a flexible hold hairspray specifically formulated to keep flyaways and frizz at bay.

Extra-Long Hair

A bubble ponytail is another chic way to make a traditional style look anything but basic. And instead of simply sweeping Stella Maxwell’s hair back, Brager created a french braid, then put the remaining loose hair in a ponytail, which she first secured with clear elastics, then accessorized with a thin black ribbon.

Styling Tip: Brager uses mousse on damp hair to provide structure and texture — and to fight frizz. “It gets a bad rap, but this is a major staple in my kit because it doesn’t leave hair feeling hard or crunchy.”