The Hottest Wedding Season Trends for Brides and Beyond

A mix of amethyst, topaz, citrine, and other precious gemstones stands out on its own or adds a modern vibe when stacked with an engagement ring.

Buy It! Left to right: Marrow, $2000; marrowfine.com, Ring Concierge, $698; ringconcierge.com, Stephanie Gottlieb, starting at $580; stephaniegottlieb.com, Suzanne Kalan, $935; suzannekalan.com, Serpentine Jewels, $1,000; serpentinejewels.com