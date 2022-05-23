The Hottest Wedding Season Trends for Brides and Beyond

Shop the biggest trends for brides, grooms and guests

By Sarah Ball May 23, 2022 02:17 PM

For the Bride: A Corseted Gown

Credit: Stanlo Photography

Naturi Naughton married 'Two" Lewis in a Berta Bridal gown.

The structured silhouette is a celebrity red carpet favorite, and now brides are saying "yes" to the bustier-style design too. Singer Naturi Naughton "loved how it complemented her shape," says her bridal stylist Selina Howard.

Buy It! Lulus, $299; lulus.com

For the Bride: Colorful Wedding Bands

Credit: Zales, Serpentine, Ring Concierge; Suzanne Kalan; Stephanie Gottlieb; Marrow

A mix of amethyst, topaz, citrine, and other precious gemstones stands out on its own or adds a modern vibe when stacked with an engagement ring.

Buy It! Left to right:  Marrow, $2000; marrowfine.com, Ring Concierge, $698; ringconcierge.com, Stephanie Gottlieb, starting at $580; stephaniegottlieb.com, Suzanne Kalan, $935; suzannekalan.com, Serpentine Jewels, $1,000; serpentinejewels.com

For the Groom: Accessories with Bling

Credit: JOHN&JOSEPH

Patrick Mahomes married Brittany Mahomes in sparkly Christian Louboutin loafers.

Fashion-forward men are taking their look to the next level with luxe accessories like diamond-encrusted wedding bands, embellished shoes and fancy lapel pins.

Buy It! Zales Ring, $829; zales.com, Suited Man Lapel Pin, $75; suitedman.com, Steve Madden Loafers, $110; stevemadden.com

For the Bridesmaid: Tie Shoulder Dress

When Lupita Nyong'o wore a mint green Markarian gown with satin shoulder ties to her stylist Micaela Erlanger's nuptials, it instantly became the must-have style for bridesmaids.

Celeb Inspo: Lupita Nyong'o in custom Markarian.

Buy It! Birdy Grey, $99; birdygrey.com

For the Guests: Matching Shoe & Bag

The easiest – and most on-trend – way to up date your go-to cocktail dress is with color-coordinated accessories. Go for something that pops, like lilac.

Buy It! Vince Camuto Sandals, $110; vincecamuto.com, Hai Bag, $152; homeofhai.com

For the Guest: A Fuchsia Ensemble

Credit: Getty; Shutterstock; Getty

Looking for something new to wear as a guest? The "it" hue in Hollywood looks good on everyone and stands out in a sea of black dresses.

Celeb Inspo: Gillian Anderson in Valentino, Arianna DeBose in Greta Constantine, Viola Davis in a hot pink look.

Buy It! Julia Jordan Dress (and other styles in this hue), $119; shopjuliajordan.com

By Sarah Ball