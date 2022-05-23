The Hottest Wedding Season Trends for Brides and Beyond
Shop the biggest trends for brides, grooms and guests
For the Bride: A Corseted Gown
Naturi Naughton married 'Two" Lewis in a Berta Bridal gown.
The structured silhouette is a celebrity red carpet favorite, and now brides are saying "yes" to the bustier-style design too. Singer Naturi Naughton "loved how it complemented her shape," says her bridal stylist Selina Howard.
Buy It! Lulus, $299; lulus.com
For the Bride: Colorful Wedding Bands
A mix of amethyst, topaz, citrine, and other precious gemstones stands out on its own or adds a modern vibe when stacked with an engagement ring.
Buy It! Left to right: Marrow, $2000; marrowfine.com, Ring Concierge, $698; ringconcierge.com, Stephanie Gottlieb, starting at $580; stephaniegottlieb.com, Suzanne Kalan, $935; suzannekalan.com, Serpentine Jewels, $1,000; serpentinejewels.com
For the Groom: Accessories with Bling
Patrick Mahomes married Brittany Mahomes in sparkly Christian Louboutin loafers.
Fashion-forward men are taking their look to the next level with luxe accessories like diamond-encrusted wedding bands, embellished shoes and fancy lapel pins.
Buy It! Zales Ring, $829; zales.com, Suited Man Lapel Pin, $75; suitedman.com, Steve Madden Loafers, $110; stevemadden.com
For the Bridesmaid: Tie Shoulder Dress
When Lupita Nyong'o wore a mint green Markarian gown with satin shoulder ties to her stylist Micaela Erlanger's nuptials, it instantly became the must-have style for bridesmaids.
Celeb Inspo: Lupita Nyong'o in custom Markarian.
Buy It! Birdy Grey, $99; birdygrey.com
For the Guests: Matching Shoe & Bag
The easiest – and most on-trend – way to up date your go-to cocktail dress is with color-coordinated accessories. Go for something that pops, like lilac.
Buy It! Vince Camuto Sandals, $110; vincecamuto.com, Hai Bag, $152; homeofhai.com
For the Guest: A Fuchsia Ensemble
Looking for something new to wear as a guest? The "it" hue in Hollywood looks good on everyone and stands out in a sea of black dresses.
Celeb Inspo: Gillian Anderson in Valentino, Arianna DeBose in Greta Constantine, Viola Davis in a hot pink look.
Buy It! Julia Jordan Dress (and other styles in this hue), $119; shopjuliajordan.com