These Full-Coverage Underwear Are So Seamless, Amazon Shoppers Are Calling Them ‘Magic’

You probably already know Amazon has some of the most on-trend sundresses and celeb-approved shorts to get you ready for the summer. But what’s lesser known is that it’s also a great place to restock your bra and underwear drawers with the essentials that ensure those new outfits look their best. That’s exactly what Amazon shoppers are doing with this best-selling seamless underwear set by Wealurre.
If there’s one thing we know about Amazon reviewers, it’s that they don’t hold back. So it’s worth noting that Wealurre’s Seamless Underwear, which has been climbing up the chart of Amazon’s best-selling Women’s Bikini Panties, has impressive shopper reviews. Hundreds of customers rave about the comfortable and seamless fit of the “magic underwear,” with some even swapping their pricier pairs for the affordable six-pack.
“These are the best,” one reviewer said. “My Victoria’s Secret no-shows have definitely been replaced (and for much less money). I was looking for underwear that I could wear to work out that wouldn’t show lines through my leggings, wouldn’t ride up like my VS ones, would breathe a little, and keep me comfortable all day… I’d definitely recommend these to anyone. Especially for those who wear a lot of leggings and want an option beyond a thong.”
The secret to this no-show underwear lies in its laser-cut design, which ensures a seamless and smooth finish. As for the fabric, it’s made from a spandex and nylon blend but features a cotton panty liner for more breathability.
“They truly are seamless so they don’t leave a panty line, or that weird half-cheek bump on your lower bum from a tight fit,” another shopper confirmed.
Since the underwear comes in a variety of color combinations, there’s sure to be a set that feels like it was made for you. Below, shop the seamless underwear that has been climbing Amazon’s best-seller chart.
