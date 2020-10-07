We Tried It: The Purse Hangers Reese Witherspoon Is Obsessed With, Approved by The Home Edit

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Luxe Bag Care’s Acrylic Handbag Hanger’s have been selling like crazy since being featured on the popular Netflix home makeover series Get Organized with The Home Edit.

Eight months into the pandemic, I was finally ready to try the one trend I had avoided: organizing my closet. My Instagram and Twitter feeds had become flooded with glitzy videos of DIY shoe racks, color-coordinated drawers and tutorials on folding t-shirts, ideas I wrote off as too expensive or time consuming.

It wasn’t until I binge watched the wildly popular Netflix home makeover series Get Organized with The Home Edit that I understood the hype — specifically after seeing Reese Witherspoon fawn over a set of clear, chunky purse hangers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (founders of The Home Edit) put in her closet.

For the past 15 years, I had been “organizing” my purses on a cracked, wooden bag holder my friend and I had built and painted during a sleepover. It held up over the years as my purse collection grew, but the lime green and lady bug design just weren’t my style anymore.

I craved something sleeker and more functional — I needed to try the hangers that made Reese Witherspoon squeal with joy. Enter: Luxe Bag Care’s Acrylic Handbag Hanger.

Who Tried It: Morgan Smith, Editorial Assistant

How It Worked: Each handbag hanger sells for $15 (on the Luxe Bag Care website or The Container Store) and holds about 12 lbs. I ordered three as I own about 10 bags I wanted to store.

They shipped quickly and came in cute, careful packaging. After dismantling my old wooden organizer (RIP) and clearing space on my closet rod, I divided the purses by size and weight. The hangers were wide and felt extremely durable. I could comfortably loop three purses with medium-size straps around each hanger. To fit more purses, I stuck some of my smaller clutches and wristlets in my larger tote bags and hung those on the hangers. The purses did not slip off or budge an inch once I put them on the hangers.

