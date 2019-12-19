We Tried It: SEV, the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Go-To Laser Hair Removal Spa

What It Is: Laser hair removal treatment at the Kardashian-Jenner’s favorite spa, SEV Laser Aesthetics

Who Tried It: Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor

Level of Difficulty: 4 (on a scale from 1 to 10)

I’ve seen nearly all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family post about visiting SEV Laser for years on their social media accounts. As I continue my quest to channel the KarJenners as much as possible (I’ve already tested Kim Kardashian West’s expensive skincare routine and dyed my hair Khloé Kardashian blonde), I knew I had to visit SEV’s new NYC location.

SEV offers an array of services (I’ve already gotten laser skin tightening), including Botox, Juvéderm fillers and Kybella at its Southern California, Northern California, N.Y.C. and Houston locations. But what they’re best known for is the laser hair removal treatments, which Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner have all posted about getting done.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

I have already gotten laser hair removal on my underarms and bikini area, so I had a pretty good idea of what I was getting myself into pain-wise. I decided to visit SEV to get my lower legs lasered, in an effort to never have to shave again.

When you walk into the spa, you feel like you’re entering a serene sanctuary. A Diptyque candle fills the waiting room — decorated with chic, comfortable couches — with a relaxing scent. I never waited longer than a few minutes for my appointment, and once I was inside the private treatment room, I disrobed from the waist-down and laid back while my nurse got to work.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

My nurse ran through exactly what she would be doing and the pain level I could anticipate. She made sure to confirm I had not been in the sun, taken any antibiotics or waxed for two weeks prior to my appointment. These are all things you need to avoid because it makes skin more sensitive.

All together, to laser both the front and back of my legs took about 10 minutes. While some people find it to be quite painful, the quick pricks of the laser caused me minimal discomfort. I found my ankles to be the most sensitive to the pain, but if I ever needed a quick break, my nurse always said she was happy to pause. Once we finished, she applied a little bit of aloe and I was good to go.

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Verdict: I love how SEV kept me feeling really comfortable and informed throughout the whole process. After my first treatment, it took about two weeks to see minimized hair growth, which they told me was to be expected. Then post-treatment number two, which I did six weeks after my initial one, my hair growth dissipated even quicker. I didn’t even have to shave my legs during an entire one week trip to Mexico!

To really see the best hair removal results, SEV recommends I laser one area 12 times. Prices vary from $10 to $500 based on the size of the area(s) you are treating, so it’s definitely an investment. However, I found the laser to be significantly less painful than waxing and way more convenient than shaving. Needless to say, I’m hooked!