We Tried Peloton Star Emma Lovewell's Denim Collab – and Each Design Is Custom-Made to Your Body

Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell teamed with denim label Sene to create jeans that are custom-fit to each customer. Here's what we think

We normally see Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell decked out in workout gear as she teaches intense cycling classes on the Bike or crushes your core on the Mat. But when she's not rocking a sports bra and leggings, Lovewell leans into a chill look, and jeans are always her go-to piece.

"I'm a very casual person. When I leave the house, my choice is wardrobe is just jeans and t-shirt," Lovewell tells PEOPLE. "So, I've owned so many pairs of jeans in my lifetime because I just wear them so much."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Like herself, Lovewell noticed her friends and family often struggled with finding their perfect denim fit. So when she discovered Sene, the direct-to-consumer label that creates each garment custom for the customer based on an online quiz, she became thrilled to team up on a jean collaboration.

"I have girlfriends and family members that tell me about their qualms with jeans. I'm amazed that Sene has been able to not only make custom jeans, but then take them back for any alterations within 60 days [for no added cost]. That's astonishing," Lovewell says.

"I have friends who are like, 'I don't wear jeans because they never fit me. So I just wear leggings or sweatpants.' To give more people access to denim is really cool," she adds.

Lovewell's past experience as a fit model gave her a deeper understanding of the design process. "I remember going to a lot of castings and people measuring my body saying, 'Her arms are too muscular.' Or, 'Her hip-to-thigh ratio isn't right.' Luckily I have a thick skin. But it was interesting because I did learn a lot from the brands I worked with about language and the fit," she says.

It's no surprise that the PEOPLE team couldn't wait to test-drive the Sene custom-fit process and try out Lovewell's designs. Read on to see our thoughts about the collaboration.

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor

My shape has fluctuated since quarantine started in March 2020, and to be frank, I couldn't say with certainty what my actual denim size is at the moment. I tend to avoid buying new jeans at all costs because of this dilemma, but the concept of getting a pair made to fit me just right was oh-so-appealing.

I decided to go with the Sene x Emma Air Slim Straight Jeans since Gen Z keeps telling me to hang up my skinnies. After placing my order, the pair arrived at my doorstep in less than a month. Pretty fast considering they are made-to-order! The rip placement and slouchy feel looked so cool but I felt like the waist could be taken in and the thigh section needed to be a tad less loose (remember, I'm coming from the skin-tight skinny jean style!).

When I took Sene up on their complimentary alterations within 60 days of delivery, the process couldn't have been easier. I snapped a few photos in the jeans and emailed them to Sene. A fit specialist took a look and sent suggested alterations in less than 24 hours. I chose to mail the jeans back in (the brand reimburses you if you prefer to take them to a local tailor) and the resized pair got mailed back five days later.

kaitlyn frey sene jeans Credit: Kaitlyn Frey

I was amazed. They fit like a glove! The jeans gave me the perfect amount of cool slouch and weren't too tight in any other places. As someone who normally rips off her jeans and puts on comfy joggers as soon as she gets home, I was also surprised to see that I could work from home in this pair all day long with zero discomfort.

Now that Sene has my exact measurements on file, it's no question in my mind that I will be ordering another style for $149 a pair.

Diane J. Cho, Features Editor

I've gotten so used to putting on a pair of sweats to start my day that the thought of getting new jeans completely intimidated me. My waist size is always fluctuating and I'm pretty curvy and muscular so jeans without any stretch are basically not worth trying on. I was really excited to make my own custom jeans because shopping online during the pandemic has resulted in a lot of returns and unworn jeans with tags still on them.

I started my process by choosing Loose Straight AirJeans in Emma Blue and made sure to add specific notes to mention that I would like for the jeans to be stretchy and not too long because I'm 5 ft. 4 in. Once they arrived at my doorstep, I took them to my room and slid one leg in at a time. I took a deep breath before I went to button them and shockingly, they actually fit. I asked for the cut to be straight leg and on the wider side, and they came out exactly as I asked, which is great because tight jeans can make my legs feel like they're suffocating. The real test would be if I could spend an entire day in them without wanting to rip them off once I got home, and I'm happy to report that they felt comfortable as I went to get coffee across town and walked through the park.

Sene Jeans review Credit: Marcus Bowers

I would definitely recommend trying this if you struggle with finding jeans that fit curvy and athletic bodies. The fact that they also take alterations is amazing, but luckily mine came out exactly how I wanted them to be. The holidays are around the corner, so if you're all out of gift ideas, this experience will surely make someone's holiday that much more exciting and special.

Paula Ngon, Senior PEOPLE Publicist

From the online sizing quiz to and delivery - the whole Sene process was a breeze. Initially I was skeptical because being 5'2", jeans are usually too long on me. But the hem on these was perfect for my height. They slid on easily and didn't feel stiff at all.

Paula Ngon Credit: Paula Ngon

Sometimes when I order jeans, they either fit too big around my waist or I can't get them over my thighs. But these framed my body really well. They're so comfortable for lounging and running errands, but can also be dressed up for an evening out. These are the perfect day-to-night jeans! With all the Gen-Z talk of skinny jeans being out, my Sene x Emma Straight Legs make me understand why.

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor

Despite what the internet may be telling you, "snapping back" and "slipping back" into your jeans post-baby isn't really a thing. No matter what, it's intimidating and uncomfortable. I spent the first few months of my daughter's life in the same maternity leggings I wore before she was born — and happily so.

One thing that has helped me feel like myself postpartum is the Peloton community. I slowly got back on the bike as something to do for myself. It helped me build back a routine and restored some body confidence. So when my colleague Kaitlyn told me about Emma's new inclusive denim line (I'm a huge fan of her new music rides), I couldn't wait to try it out.

Brittany Talarico Emma Lovewell Denim Try on Credit: Courtesy Brittany Talarico

The fit quiz was quick and simple, and my denim arrived promptly. As soon as I opened the package I had a good feeling. The jeans felt comfy but also looked like the vintage denim styles I love. Even better? I could pull them right up and they zipped — no lying-down-on-the-bed acrobatics required.

I wore them to an event and was comfortable the whole day. They didn't stretch out, despite all the time I spent on the playmat with my 6-month-old. This is a huge win — saggy diaper butt is only cute on baby Gracie.