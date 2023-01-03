'Wayne's World' Star Tia Carrere Celebrates Her 56th Birthday with Stylish Swimsuit Snaps 

“An epic start to 2023,” the actress wrote alongside vacation photos she posted to Instagram on Monday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on January 3, 2023 08:08 PM
Photo: Tia Carrere/instagram

Tia Carrere celebrated the new year — and her 56th birthday! — with some fun in the sun.

On Monday, the Wayne's World actress posted a series of fun photos and videos from her holiday vacation to the Bahamas.

"#happynewyear #happybirthday to me :-)," the actress wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"Thank you thank you thank you @spychick_6 and #secretislandlair for an epic start to 2023 and the first day of the rest of my life! #eleuthera," Carrere said.

The first photo shows Carrere looking sultry in a stunning black bikini and matching black sunglasses as she stands on a ladder that leads to the water.

In the second pic, the True Lies actress is standing on a paddleboard wearing a black long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit featuring bright tropical flowers and plants.

Her first video shows her ringing in the new year with a friend with fireworks in the background, and the second starts with the camera on her face before it turns and shows a little island in the middle of the water in the distance. The last photo is a close-up of Carrere sporting a straw cowboy hat in front of the crystal blue water.

Earlier this year, the Filipino American actress/singer talked about the racism she encountered early in her Hollywood career.

Carrere told Variety about being deemed too "ethnic" for roles when she first moved from Hawaii to start her acting career in 1984.

Tia Carrere/instagram

"I came here and people were like, 'What are you? Chinese? Japanese?' They didn't even know Filipino. My hair was short, and I had to get a long-haired wig because I was only going to get these types of roles where I'd have to work on a Chinese accent," she recalled. "Even when I was on General Hospital, I never had an interracial relationship. I was in the Asian quarter with my Asian boyfriend, who's also an Asian doctor."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Bikini Pic: I 'Let Go of the Need to Be Perfect'

Carrere said it was "still very divided" at the time, and it was "very hard trying to get out of that."

Looking back at what led her to where she is now in her career, Carrere said, "I love working. It's fun what we do, to bring joy to the screen and that music. I feel so privileged that I was able to get into this business because of a movie like Wayne's World. I wouldn't be where I am, you know, 30 years later. So every opportunity I take and I run with it, because I know it's such a gift to be able to work in this magical industry."

