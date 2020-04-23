Wayfair Just Kicked Off Its Biggest Sale of the Spring — Up to 80% Off

Image zoom

It doesn’t get much better than giving your home a spring refresh while supporting a good cause.

Wayfair just kicked off its biggest sale of the year yet, where you can save up to 80 percent on home essentials through April 30. It’s a great opportunity for you to save money while updating your home decor, kitchen appliances, and outdoor games, and the sale also has a charitable aspect: Wayfair is donating 10 percent of the profits to the Feeding America COVID-19 Response Fund.

So many of the deals are simply too good to pass up. For instance, this comfortable mesh desk chair that’s perfect for your home office is 42 percent off. Tons of kitchen appliances and cookware are marked down, too, including the cult-favorite KitchenAid stand mixer and this Le Creuset Dutch oven. You can also save big on floor cleaners like the popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuum and outdoor activities for the whole family — think oversized Jenga and classic cornhold boards.

This sale only lasts a few more days, so keep scrolling to shop the 20 best home deals available from Wayfair now.

Wayfair Home Decor and Furniture Deals

Upper Square Odelle Mesh Task Chair, $139.99 (orig. $243.16); wayfair.com

Alwyn Home All Season Down Alternative Comforter, $35.99 (orig. $119.99); wayfair.com

Greyleigh Brown Poynor Solid Wood Desk, $339.99 (orig. $829.99); wayfair.com

Bungalow Rose Snake Plant in Planter, $39.99 (orig. $44.99); wayfair.com

Foundstone Sophia Genuine Leather Conference Chair, $384.99 (orig. $622.50); wayfair.com

Wayfair Kitchen Appliances and Cookware Deals

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $279.99 (orig. $366.78); wayfair.com

Cuisinart Coffee Center 10-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer, $179.99 (orig. $420); wayfair.com

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $124 (orig. $185); wayfair.com

GoWise USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer, $79.99 (orig. $198); wayfair.com

Cuisinart 11 Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set, $71.99 (orig. $300); wayfair.com

Wayfair Floor Cleaners Deals

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $699.99 (orig. $799.99); wayfair.com

Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum, $267.08 (orig. $319.99); wayfair.com

Leifheit Clean Twist Mop Bucket with Spin Bucket, $45.99 (orig. $130.02); wayfair.com

Hoover Windtunnel Max Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $139.99); wayfair.com

Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Lithium Bagless Handheld Vacuum, $48.99 (orig. $79.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair Outdoor Activities Deals

Jenga Giant JS7 Hardwood Game, $118.50 (orig. $169.99); wayfair.com

Hey! Play! 89mm Bocce with Carrying Case, $41.99 (orig. $89.99); wayfair.com

Trademark Global 24 Piece Budweiser 6 Player Croquet, $45.99 (orig. $129.99); wayfair.com

Custom Cornhold BoardsNon Painted DIY Cornhole Board, $83.99 (orig. $129.95); wayfair.com

Badger Basket Bamboo Beach Square Sandbox with Cover, $129.99 (orig. $179.99); wayfair.com

