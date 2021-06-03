Skincare TikTok Is Obsessed with These $20 Visors — and Dermatologists Say They’re Worth It

Over 1,800 Amazon shoppers have given Waycom's sun visor a five star rating, with several reviewers noting the sturdiness of the hat. Those with eyes that are sensitive to sunlight find it especially helpful. "I've been walking a lot lately outside and not on a treadmill; these really help cut the sun down for me," wrote one customer. "The field of view is awesome because of the huge shield, and it sits far enough away from your mouth/nose to prevent fogging. Who cares if people mistake you for a Cylon walking down the street with this on...you're getting exercise, fresh air, a great view, and avoiding raccoon eyes!"