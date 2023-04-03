Watch Zendaya Fix Law Roach's Necklace on the Red Carpet as Duo Squashes Feud Rumors

Zendaya continues to show her adoration for stylist Law Roach.

On Sunday, the longtime stylist and image architect, 44, posted a video of the pair posing together on the red carpet on Instagram.

The two were attending the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India, on Saturday. Zendaya wore a show-stopping purple-blue, floral-embossed and bedazzled Rahul Mishra sari while Roach wore a black and floral Rahul Mishra gown.

In the video, Zendaya and Roach are standing with their arms around each other and smiling when the actress notices the stylist's gorgeous Bulhari snake necklace is askew and starts to fix it.

"I love you so much," Roach appeared to say. "I love you, too," the actress, 26, replied.

"The sweetest moments …. My stylist fixing @bulgari necklace!!! 🐍🐍🐍" the fashion icon wrote alongside the video.

Roach shared other photos of the duo at the event. "It was such an honor to be invited by the Ambani Family to celebrate the opening of @nmacc.india," he wrote. "I took my main girl to Mumbai! Both wearing @rahulmishra_7 and @bulgari styled by his team. What an incredible experience," Roach added.

Roach and Zendaya recently made headlines after a video surfaced that led people to think the pair weren't getting along.

In the video captured last month, Zendaya walks into the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week — dressed in a show-stopping tiger-print look from the label, styled by Roach — and sits in the last seat in the front row.

Zendaya. Best Image / BACKGRID

Roach then walks in and stands in front of her. Zendaya points to a seat behind her, appearing to gesture for him to sit in the second row. Fans speculated that there were issues between the two after a video of this scene went viral. Others thought the pair had a falling out because of the moment.

In a recent interview with New York Magazine's The Cut, Roach shut down the rumors and explained what actually happened.

"We left on time, but I don't know if our driver went the wrong way, but we got stuck in traffic," he began. "The way we came in, it was a long walk actually to get your seat. It was a long walk. So it was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn't like people to have to wait on her, and so it was just anxiety."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Roach explained that the Louis Vuitton team was "shuffling us as fast as possible" to their seats and when they got there, only one seat was empty for Zendaya.

After he announced his retirement last week in a since-deleted Instagram post, Roach told PEOPLE in a statement that he's taking "some time to step away" from the job and "focus on myself for the first time in nearly a decade."

"For me, fashion has always been a love, not a job. I've spent so much time and energy nurturing this love, and it has become my way of communicating with the world," explained Roach, noting that he doesn't "plan to walk away from it entirely."

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Roach shared more about his decision to retire on a recent episode of Emily Ratajkowski's podcast HighLow with EmRata – and how his main muse Zendaya reacted to the news.

Roach told Ratajkowski that he didn't give Zendaya any warning and the news "was tough" for her, seeing as the duo launched into the upper echelon of the fashion world side-by-side and that Roach helped Zendaya break her child-star image through fashion.

"She called and said, 'Girl, I thought we'd make big decisions together,'" Roach shared of the Euphoria star's reaction to the news.

RELATED VIDEO: Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Breaks His Silence to Defend the Actress: 'Real Love Not Fake Industry Love'

"She, of course, she supported me," he continued. "She's like, 'do you need me to send you on a vacation? Like, tell me what, tell me what you're going through.' And I you know, talk to her about, you know, just being unhappy and being unhappy for a really long time and still grieving the death of my nephew. So we had that talk. And she was like, 'whatever you need, whatever you need.' But the internet is cruel. It's really cruel."

Roach — who has styled memorable looks for Zendaya, Céline Dion, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande and many others — previously shared the news on social media. "My Cup is empty," he stated in the post.