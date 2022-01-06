Watch Real Housewives Get Ready to Model Project Runway Designs: 'I Got to Put My Spanx On'

We can't think of any better models than the Real Housewives to strut down the catwalk on Project Runway.

On Thursday night's episode of Project Runway, ladies from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Orange County and New York City are each paired with a contestant who is given the ultimate challenge: design her showstopping Real Housewives reunion look. Even better — Andy Cohen is the guest judge!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show tapped RHOP's Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo and Karen Huger, RHONY's Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney and RHOC's Shannon Storms Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter to partake in the challenge, but little did they know what they were getting themselves into.

When Osefo got a first look at her outfit designed by Kristina Kharlashkina, she didn't seem convinced that it would work. "It's trousers? Then what's this?" Osefo asked as she pointed to the tulle draped over the shoulders.

project runway

"This is a dress, yes," Kharlashkina replied. With a baffled expression Osefo said: "It goes on top of the pants? I just thought we were going to show my legs off because I have nice legs! Lord, child."

Some of the other women weren't as skeptical about their outfits. de Lesseps' designer told her she would be wearing a dress that was like "half suit, half lingerie." de Lesseps replied, "I love a good suit."

When Storms Beador got a glance at her ensemble, she said she was in love. But she knew she needed some shapewear to really pull it off. "I love it, yes! So, I got to put my Spanx on," she said with a laugh. "This is the worst part!"