Watch Olivia Newton-John Reminisce About Her Iconic 'Grease' Outfit in Intimate Interview

Singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Newton-John, who died of breast cancer at the age of 73 on Monday, captivated the screen and stage with her pop vocals and signature smile. She also made a mark with her style.

In 2019, the four-time Grammy winner and star of beloved movie musical Grease, teamed with Julien's Auctions to sell off a collection of her most iconic looks — including the show-stopper she wore when making her grand "Sandy two" entrance in the Grease finale — to benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center in Melbourne, Australia. Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction. In the years following her 1992 diagnosis, she became an advocate for early detection and research and raised funds to build the center.

While appearing on the British talk show Lorraine before the auction, Newton-John showed off Sandy's black jacket and second-skin pants from the film's legendary finale scene.

"This is the Grease jacket and pants in case you didn't recognize in case you didn't recognize them that I wore at the end of the movie," she explained, adding that she hoped it would raise the most money for her charity.

The superstar added that she had to be sewn into the look on the set of the 1978 film.

"The zip is broken so even when I tried them on in the trailer the first time, they had to sew me in," she shared. "They didn't want to change it in case it ruined the fabric or something so they just sewed me into it."

Paramount Pictures/MPTV

The outfit was one of 500 objects from the musical and Newton-John's own career that were auctioned off for charity. The jacket and pants were auctioned for a combined $405,700. However, the anonymous buyer whose bid nabbed the jacket for a cool $243,200 returned it to the actress a month later, revealing at the time, "This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives. It should not sit in a billionaire's closet for country club bragging rights," according to Vogue France.

Newton-John has even slipped back into the look. In a 2019 interview with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning, Newton-John once again wore the famous combo.

CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube

"They live again! They live again!" the English-born Australian star exclaimed after emerging in her leather pants and jacket.

After overcoming breast cancer again in 2013, Newton-John was told in May 2017 that the disease had metastasized and spread to her bones. At the time, her team said the star would be completing photon radiation therapy. In addition to conventional medical treatments, the pop icon turned to "plant medicine" during her breast cancer journey.

On Aug. 8, her husband, John Easterling, announced the news of her death.

"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," Easterling wrote. "We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."