Watch Now! The Super Bowl Style Videos That Need to Be on Your Radar

If you’re usually a fan of the beer and car commercials that air during the Super Bowl, then this roundup may not be your thing. But we love to follow all the style and beauty spots before the Big Game. So we’ve pulled together some of the videos that are on our “Must-See” list so far (and we’re hoping to see a few more noteworthy moments on Sunday in between our nacho eating and shouting at the television).

First, style expert Tim Gunn takes the field to referee “fashion fumbles” — socks with sandals, mittens and animal hats — and to promote his new Lifetime series Under the Gunn. His advice for stylish Super Bowl dressing: “It’s all about layers.” Catch the fun clip below. [brightcoveplayer 3132361250001]

Next up, Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker (Confession: Some editors here might for the Broncos just because they have a crush on Decker and are mildly obsessed with his reality show with wife Jessie James) shows off his luxurious mane as new spokesmodel for AXE hair care. In the video below, Decker introduces the brand’s new line of gels and pokes fun at his past hairstyles. Mullet ahead.

And finally Head & Shoulders ambassador Brett “Da Beard” Keisel (yes, that’s his nickname), might not play for the Broncos or the Seahawks (he’s a defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but he’ll be on the field at Met Life stadium in a very important role: H&S “Hair Correspondent.” See what happens when he asks Peyton Manning about his hair!