Watch Naomi Campbell Bluntly Critique Designers on Amazon's New Reality Show Making the Cut

Naomi Campbell has no problem speaking her mind.

On the upcoming season of Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s new fashion series Making the Cut, Campbell, 49, serves as one of the celebrity judges on the reality show which features twelve designers as they compete to become the next global fashion brand.

Image zoom JSquared Photography/Contour by Getty Images

Alongside fellow judges including Nicole Richie, Chiara Ferragni, Carine Roitfeld, and Joseph Altuzarra, Campbell dishes out the criticism, and the supermodel most certainly doesn’t hold back!

“What do we have here?” Campbell says of one designer’s creations in the exclusive clip above, adding, “Hideous, looks like sprouts coming out of your shoulders. It’s too loud. I don’t like it at all.”

Richie disagrees: “It’s done well. I think the finishes are nice. The cutting is good. I think it’s cute.”

The first-ever instantly shoppable show in history — which premieres this Friday, March 27— will drop two episodes every Friday, showcasing designs that will be available to shop on Amazon that same day.

Image zoom Jessica Forde

Throughout the season, you’ll see the designers and entrepreneurs travel to New York, Paris, and Tokyo, where they’ll craft looks to prove they have what it takes to run a successful fashion empire. The winner will be announced during the finale on Friday, April 24 and will receive a $1 million prize.

“You have an opportunity to lead the next big global brand,” Gunn tells the contestants in the trailer. “You have to have an intense fire in your belly. You have to fight.”

Given the global health crisis, Making The Cut will be donating more than $600K to the World Health Organization, and to local charities in New York, Paris, and Tokyo, where the series was filmed. They’ve also created the #StrutForTheCut fan challenge where fans can showcase their best “home couture” and record themselves strutting their hallway runways, while helping to raise awareness for WHO. Making The Cut hosts and judges will repost their favorite looks and walks from March 27 – 29.