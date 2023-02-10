Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dog in New Skechers Spot

Spoiler: It's fake. Or is it?

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 10, 2023 07:16 PM
Martha Stewart for Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins®
Photo: Sketchers

Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial.

The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear.

"You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop.

Stewart leans back and then is shown getting inked up with a shoulder design of her best friend, Snoop Dogg, complete with "My Dogg" in and elaborate script below the rapper's face.

"Oooo," notes Stewart, approvingly. "That's gangsta."

Stewart also demonstrates how easy it is to run, cartwheel and perform perfect-10, Olympic-worthy gymnastic flips, but the Snoop tribute is definitely the high point of the spot.

While the commercial is posted to Skechers' YouTube channel and is now out for everyone to see, Stewart decided to have a little fun on social media seeing if she could convince fans that the ink job was real, posting a shot in the tattoo chair to her Instagram.

"Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell," Stewart captioned the pic, calling out the celeb tattoo artist. "Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg."

Campbell played along in the game (if indeed it is a game), also posting the picture and noting, "I got to tattoo a legend onto a legend. Thanks @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now."

Upon reaching out to the brand's reps to confirm whether or not the tat is permanent, PEOPLE was told, "Thanks to Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear, Martha Stewart is able to engage in her lesser-known hobbies including scoring a perfect 10 in competitive gymnastics to permanent body art of her comrade Snoop Dogg."

Snoop also put himself in a pair of Skechers for a Super Bowl commercial set to air this Sunday, which features him hanging out with fellow brand ambassadors Howie Long and Tony Romo, with a cameo from Stewart as well.

Stewart shows up at the end of the commercial when the rapper is sprawled out in no less than the Oval Office with his feet comfortably up on the desk.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

His friend, at first, is admiring, asking him how he does it all, but then instantly snaps into "Martha" mode, admonishing him to take his feet off the furniture.

Related Articles
Post Malone
Post Malone's Daughter: Everything to Know
Pete Davidson during rehearsals on Thursday, December 30th
A Guide to Pete Davidson's Tattoos and What They Mean
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Big Sean and singer Jhene Aiko attend the Spotify Best New Artist Nominees celebration at Belasco Theatre on 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko's Relationship Timeline
Stephen tWitch Boss
Jennifer Lopez, Cheryl Burke and More Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'The World Lost a Bright Light'
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Jonathan Adler x Levity Collaboration, Launches We Love
Launches We Love! Jonathan Adler Drops a Washable Furniture Line with Levity, Plus More New Home Products
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Performs Abroad, Plus Jennifer Hudson, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast, Larsa Pippen and More
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out on 'The Tonight Show', Plus Benjamin McKenzie & Morena Baccarin and More
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown Visits 'The Tonight Show', Plus Jameela Jamil, Michael B. Jordan and More
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Halloween 2021
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021