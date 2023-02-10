Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dog in New Skechers Spot

Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial.

The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear.

"You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop.

Stewart leans back and then is shown getting inked up with a shoulder design of her best friend, Snoop Dogg, complete with "My Dogg" in and elaborate script below the rapper's face.

"Oooo," notes Stewart, approvingly. "That's gangsta."

Stewart also demonstrates how easy it is to run, cartwheel and perform perfect-10, Olympic-worthy gymnastic flips, but the Snoop tribute is definitely the high point of the spot.

While the commercial is posted to Skechers' YouTube channel and is now out for everyone to see, Stewart decided to have a little fun on social media seeing if she could convince fans that the ink job was real, posting a shot in the tattoo chair to her Instagram.

"Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell," Stewart captioned the pic, calling out the celeb tattoo artist. "Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg."

Campbell played along in the game (if indeed it is a game), also posting the picture and noting, "I got to tattoo a legend onto a legend. Thanks @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now."

Upon reaching out to the brand's reps to confirm whether or not the tat is permanent, PEOPLE was told, "Thanks to Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear, Martha Stewart is able to engage in her lesser-known hobbies including scoring a perfect 10 in competitive gymnastics to permanent body art of her comrade Snoop Dogg."

Snoop also put himself in a pair of Skechers for a Super Bowl commercial set to air this Sunday, which features him hanging out with fellow brand ambassadors Howie Long and Tony Romo, with a cameo from Stewart as well.

Stewart shows up at the end of the commercial when the rapper is sprawled out in no less than the Oval Office with his feet comfortably up on the desk.

His friend, at first, is admiring, asking him how he does it all, but then instantly snaps into "Martha" mode, admonishing him to take his feet off the furniture.