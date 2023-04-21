Lizzo Gives Her Makeup Artist the Day Off and Shows Her Own Beauty Skills: 'I'm Getting Nervous'

“No one loves building a lash more than me, maybe Rihanna,” said Lizzo while showing fans how she does her own glam

Michelle Lee
Published on April 21, 2023 01:08 PM
lizzo
Photo: Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo is going into full makeup-guru mode.

In a new TikTok video uploaded Thursday, the "Special" singer, 34, showed fans how she does her own glam after giving her makeup artist the day off.

"I'm excited 'cause I just bought a bunch of cool new stuff, so I think I'm gonna try to give myself a semi-full beat," she began, putting emphasis on the "semi."

The Grammy winner's first step was to apply a red color corrector, used to neutralize discoloration and dark under-eye circles on warm and dark skin tones. However, it started off a bit rocky, with Lizzo saying, "Help, I may have done too much but only one way to find out."

After contouring her cheeks for "a little depth," she moved onto grooming her brows, which she couldn't help but admire in the process.

"Oh my god my brows are f–king beautiful and I don't even do nothing to them. I'm really grateful. Thank you God and my parents — I got my daddy's eyebrows," she proclaimed.

While in the midst of blending in her tinted moisturizer (Lizzo's tip is to use the product for a natural finish), she showed concern over the amount of color corrector on her face, joking, "Oh my god y'all, I think I'm painting my face orange. I'm getting nervous."

"Not to be a cliché here, but I am [running] late," she added, referring to the classic line that's often said in "get ready with me" videos on the app.

After patting on banana powder to set ("It's the truth," said Lizzo), she worked on her lashes. "No one loves building a lash more than me, maybe Rihanna," she noted while completing her mascara routine.

The Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host also showed support for Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty, dotting some of the brand's viral liquid blush onto her cheeks.

Lizzo signed off the video by giving the camera a kiss.

Lizzo Goes Make-Up Free in Pink Bikini; Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo/Instagram

The Love, Lizzo star recently made a splash online with two videos showing her owning a makeup-free face and working a hot pink bikini while chilling in a pool during Coachella weekend.

Although not a stranger to the Valley festival (Lizzo accompanied friend Harry Styles during his performance last April), the "About Damn Time" musician opted to vibe out in the comforts of her company this year.

"Poolchella is going good..😌," she captioned the clips, which also show her jamming out to Labrith.

