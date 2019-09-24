Another day, another video of Lisa Rinna dancing in her underwear!

Just a week after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star danced in her SKIMS Shapewear gifted to her by Kim Kardashian West, the 56-year-old posted another scantily clad dance video. This time, Rinna, who often records energetic dance moves on social media, traded in her SKIMS Shapewear for Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty Unlined Floral Black Lace Bra and matching lace underwear.

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Hits Back at Haters Who Slammed Her for Dancing Around in a Bikini to Billie Eilish

“When @badgalriri sends you @savagexfenty 💕YOU DANCE!!!!!!!!!!!,” Rinna said as she shook her hips to Rihanna’s song, “S&M.”

While Rinna has never been shy about displaying her physique on her Instagram, she decided to only show the waistband of the underwear, covering her lower half with low-rise gray sweatpants.

Rinna’s friends flocked to the comments section to praise her dancing video. Her co-star Dorit Kemsley wrote, “Queen RINNA! 🙌🏼👑🔥one HOT model!”

Jenny McCarthy commented, “God I love you.” And designer Rachel Zoe cheered Rinna on: “Yasssss 👑👑👑👑👑.”

Rinna wears Rihanna’s new lace bra and underwear set a few weeks after the superstar debuted her latest Savage x Fenty collection at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The star-studded spectacular, revealed her new lingerie designs alongside musical performances from artists like DJ Khaled and Halsey. It’s now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rihanna has been praised for making strides toward body inclusivity and diversity long before the 2019 Savage x Fenty show.

RELATED: Rihanna Wants to Collaborate with Lizzo on Her Savage x Fenty Lingerie: ‘She’s So Badass’

“Here, I have a unique opportunity to change things,” Rihanna told ET about her line. “I’ve always been so sincere with my perspective on this brand but to see the way that we’re perceived in the lingerie world, to see people feeling included it also puts a different pressure on me.”